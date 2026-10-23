Brewers hold off late Rays rally for 3-2 victory in Game 1 of World Series

WORLD SERIES (Best of seven)

All games at 8 p.m.

Game 1 – Brewers 3, Tampa Bay 2 (Milwaukee leads series 1-0)

Game 2 – at Milwaukee, Saturday

Game 3 – at Tropicana Field, Monday

Game 4 – at Tropicana Field, Tuesday

Game 5 – at Tropicana Field, Wednesday (if necessary)

Game 6 – at Milwaukee, Friday, Oct. 30 (if necessary)

Game 7 – at Milwaukee, Saturday, Oct. 31 (if necessary)

TV: WTVT (Fox), Fox Deportes

Radio: WDAE (95.7 FM/620 AM)

Trevor Megill struck out Jonny DeLuca with runners on second and third to wiggle out of a ninth-inning jam as the Milwaukee Brewers escaped with a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night.

DeLuca's strikeout came after Tampa Bay's Liam Hicks had hit into an apparent game-ending double play that was overturned after a replay review. The review determined that Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt's right foot was slightly off the bag when he caught a throw from second baseman Brice Turang.

The teams will return to American Family Field in Milwaukee for Game 2 at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Christian Yelich hit an RBI triple to spark a two-run rally in the first inning that put the Brewers ahead for good and delighted a sellout crowd reveling in Milwaukee’s first World Series game since 1982. Jackson Chourio and William Contreras provided two hits each, and Contreras also threw out two potential base stealers.

Milwaukee's Jacob Misiorowski allowed one run over five innings to earn the win.

Misiorowski broke the record for fastest World Series pitch with the first offering of the game, a 103.5 mph fastball from the Milwaukee Brewers' fireballer to Yandy Díaz.

Aroldis Chapman of the Chicago Cubs had set the mark for a Series pitcher at 103.2 mph in the ninth inning of Game 2 in 2016.

This marks the first World Series featuring two potential first-time champions since 1980, when the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Kansas City Royals in six games. The only other major league teams without a World Series title are the Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners.

The Game 1 winner has gone on to win the World Series 62.8% of the time.