Bucs run over Panthers 43-13 with 258 rushing yards and a stingy defense

Bucky Irving ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns, and Tampa Bay forced four turnovers as the Buccaneers hammered the Carolina Panthers 43-13 on Sunday in Baker Mayfield’s return.

Mayfield, who missed the previous three games with a dislocated right thumb, attempted just 11 passes and threw for 64 yards while wearing a protective glove on his right hand. That was more than enough for him to improve to 7-1 against the host Panthers, including 6-1 since joining the Bucs (2-5).

Mayfield didn’t need to do much because Tampa Bay’s run game, defense and special teams dominated. The Bucs had 258 yards on the ground, with Sean Tucker adding a 46-yard touchdown run to put Tampa Bay up by 37.

Also, Bucs running back Kenny Gainwell briefly left with a hip injury in the second half but returned. He finished with 14 carries for 88 yards.

"They did a great job moving the ball," Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. "We talked about it before the game. We had to control time of possession and keep them out there because they [the Panthers] are very explosive on their offensive side of the ball. We cashed in. We didn't settle for too many plays, we got touchdowns. We made plays, we got turnovers, it was a full-team effort."

Carolina quarterback Bryce Young turned the ball over three times. Al-Quadin Muhammad had a strip-sack of Young that Calijah Kancey returned 32 yards for a touchdown.

The Bucs' defense produced five sacks of Young, who completed 14 of 27 for 163 yards with two interceptions and a touchdown. He was replaced late in fourth quarter by backup Kenny Pickett. Yaya Diabi accounted for three of the sacks.

"I thought the D-Line and secondary worked well together," said Bowles. "The coverage helped the rush, the rush helped the coverage. They were getting off the ball early and making some plays. Their time was coming. We talked about it the other day, about them getting pressure and not making results. Today they had results and we've just got to keep at it. Yaya had a heck of a game."

The Bucs' special teams recovered a muffed punt by David Moore and blocked an extra point and returned it for two points to build a 33-6 lead at halftime.

"Just complementary football at it's finest," said Mayfield.

The Bucs set the tone from the start, winning the coin toss and electing to receive. Tampa Bay marched 70 yards in 14 plays, with Irving going in for a 4-yard touchdown.

Even when things appeared to be going right for the Panthers (3-3), something immediately went wrong.

After Young found a streaking Darren Waller down the middle of the field for a 50-yard touchdown to cut Tampa Bay's lead to 17-6, the Bucs blocked the ensuing extra point and Zyon McCollum returned it 70 yards to the end zone. As a result, the Panthers tightened their deficit by only four points on the TD.

It was the Bucs' first game this season against an NFC South foe. The second is this Sunday at home against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Panthers honored Luke Kuechly at halftime as the former middle linebacker received his Hall of Fame ring. Also, Carolina tackle Taylor Moton, who missed the first four games of the season with blood clots in his lung, left the game in the third quarter with an ankle/figula injury.

