People often underestimate the bureaucracy of death when losing a parent. Without a plan, the logistics can become overwhelming, particularly when burdened by grief.

“Especially if it's sudden,” says Lauren Klinger, who writes a Substack newsletter that helps people prepare for the inevitable. “It's all come at you at once, and you may be responsible for not just your own grief, but the grief of your children, or your surviving parent, or your siblings.”

As a young adult, she had no clue how to deal with this stage of life.

“We can figure this stuff out, but you layer on that level of difficulty, and this is one of the hardest things you're ever going to have to experience,” she told host Matthew Peddie during Tuesday’s “Florida Matters Live & Local.”

“Learn From My Mistakes,” Klinger's newsletter is filled with practical advice learned on the fly after her father’s death and during the years she gradually took on the role of his caregiver.

“I felt prepared, but I clearly wasn't,” the Wesley Chapel resident said. “And that's one of the reasons I call this ‘Learn From My Mistakes,’ because I made a lot of mistakes as I was going through this process, and I think that planning for it is a gift we can give our future selves.”

The newsletter covers a variety of subjects, with many tasks beginning before the loved one is in declining health. There is also a thorough checklist of tasks for when a parent dies.

“I mean, any time your parent is of advanced age in their early 80s or late 70s, it's not entirely unexpected,” she said. “And when we hear about it for someone else, what we think is, ‘Well, you know, they were 77. What did she think?’ But when it's yourself, and your dad was just going to the gym or driving your mom to her doctor's appointment, it doesn't feel expected. It feels sudden.”

Talking with parents about aging, caregiving and end-of-life wishes isn't an easy conversation to start. Klinger recommends approaching the subject as something everyone in the family should be doing, including adult children making their own plans.

“I think it's really smart to begin working on it for yourself and your parents at the same time. Then, when you're having a conversation with your parent, it doesn't take on the tenor of, ‘Hey, I'm planning for your death,’ which I believe is coming up soon,” Klinger said. “It's more like, ‘OK, we are both getting our stuff in order so that this is easier for the people who are left behind.’ "

Klinger, 44, suggests starting with questions about other family members' experiences with aging and caregiving or simply asking what arrangements relatives made before they died. Those conversations can open the door to discussing funeral preferences, finances and other end-of-life decisions without making the subject feel quite so daunting.

With holiday gatherings approaching, Klinger sees an opportunity to ease into those discussions.

"I'm not saying you should start a conversation with, like, ‘Pass the pie, but also what do you want to do when you die,’” she said. "But I'm saying that it's a good time to start having some of these conversations."

First steps: Making the calls

Some of the first decisions involve practical matters that families may not have discussed, including who to call and what arrangements the parent wanted.

If the parent was receiving hospice care, the hospice nurse is a good first call, Klinger said. Hospice staff has experience guiding families through the immediate steps. If the death occurs at home without hospice care, families can contact 911 or the police non-emergency line for guidance, she said.

“This happened just recently to my cousin,” Klinger said. "My aunt and uncle live in New York, and my uncle died. My aunt woke up, and her husband was dead next to her. And, you know, it's sad, but it's also when you think about how you want to go.”

Funeral arrangements are another immediate concern. Families should know whether a parent wanted to be cremated or buried, whether arrangements were prepaid and whether a burial plot or preferred funeral home had already been selected. Veterans may also qualify for burial services through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

But deciding who makes those calls and handles the arrangements can be just as important as knowing what needs to be done. Klinger, an only child, had to find a funeral home after her father's death and couldn't bring herself to make the calls. She asked her husband to handle it instead.

"I don't know how I can't pick up the phone right now and say my dad died," she recalled telling him. "Can you help me figure out how to get him cremated?"

She recommends identifying tasks that can be delegated to a spouse, siblings or even a family friend.

Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF Lauren Klinger of Wesley Chapel recommends bringing up end-of-life issues as something everyone in the family should be doing, including adult children making their own plans.

Preparing the estate

Having a will is an important part of estate planning, but there are other arrangements that can make it easier for family members to manage a parent's finances and property after death.

Klinger discussed several ways families can simplify the transfer of assets after a parent's death, including payable-on-death bank accounts and lady bird deeds, which can allow a home to pass to a designated beneficiary without going through probate.

An estate-planning attorney can help families determine which arrangements make sense, including whether to consider a revocable trust to help assets pass to beneficiaries outside probate and, in some cases, address estate-tax obligations.

Klinger thought her family was prepared when her father died. He had a will, she knew his funeral wishes and she knew about the military cemetery where he could be buried. But some things hadn't been addressed, leaving her to navigate the probate process.

"I thought we had everything in place, but even though my dad was sick for quite a long time, we weren't quite ready when he actually did die," she said. “And the probate process ended up taking about five months.”

During that time, Klinger had to keep paying her father's mortgage until the estate was settled and she could sell his house.

Klinger also recommends taking stock of a parent's digital accounts before it's too late, including passwords, email and banking access, social media legacy contacts and recurring subscriptions.

“It's nice to handle that so that your children or your next of kin [aren’t] getting these really sad reminders all the time, like suggesting you as a friend and things like that on Facebook,” Klinger said. “You don't want that to happen.”

She also recommends keeping a parent's cellphone account active temporarily to access two-factor authentication and accounts that might otherwise be difficult to reach.

Stories behind the keepsakes

The belongings a parent leaves behind can carry memories, but Klinger says the stories attached to them are often what family members most want to preserve.

She encourages people to ask about meaningful objects while their parents are still around — where a piece of jewelry came from, who passed down a family heirloom or why someone holds on to a particular keepsake.

Klinger wishes she had asked her father more questions. He wasn't a religious man, she said, but he left behind a rosary. After his death, she found herself wondering where it came from and what it meant to him.

“I wish I knew,” she said.

The experience reinforced her advice to ask about those objects before it's too late.

“What you really want is the stories,” Klinger said.

Click here to read and subscribe to Lauren Klinger's Substack newsletter, "Learn From My Mistakes."

This article was compiled from interviews conducted by Matthew Peddie for "Florida Matters Live & Local."

