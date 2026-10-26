Rays fans are ready for a home game after two World Series watch parties in the Trop

Tampa Bay Rays fans came by the thousands to Tropicana Field over the weekend for World Series watch parties.

Many spread out on blankets in the outfield to watch the video board as the team played the Brewers in Milwaukee. Families played catch with their children, and there was face painting and other activities for kids. There also was seating in the stands, with food and drink vendors.

At $10 for admission and $5 for parking, the experience was far cheaper than what fans will pay to get into Game 3 at the Trop tonight. Some tickets for the game were going for more than $2,000.

Haley Owens and her family will be at Game 4 on Tuesday. Even so, she said Saturday’s watch party was special.

“To be able to get onto the field, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me, my family and especially my child,” Owens said. “To be able to play on the field, throw the ball and to watch the game on the big screen, it’s amazing.”

Though the Rays trail 2-0 in the best-of-seven series, fans like Owens remain optimistic. The atmosphere Saturday was festive even though the outcome was not good.

Bob Lesser of St. Petersburg attended Saturday’s watch party on his 75th birthday. He said he has been a Rays fan for years and fell in love with the team because of the way they play.

“I mean, look at them. Look at the team. Look at the manager. I mean, how could you not be a Rays fan?” Lesser said. “They play baseball the way baseball is supposed to be played.”

Lesser was among hundreds spread out on blankets in the outfield, soaking it all in.

“Last year we don’t even get to play here and now we’re playing the World Series here,” he said, referring to the team’s 2025 season at Tampa’s Steinbrenner Field while the Trop’s roof was repaired after Hurricane Milton. “It doesn’t get much better than that. It’s a great story.”

Tonight’s home game at Tropicana Field will mark the first time since 2008 that the World Series has been played in St. Petersburg.

The Rays were in the 2020 World Series, but those games against the Los Angeles Dodgers were played in Texas because of the pandemic.

The game starts at 8 p.m.

