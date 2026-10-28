Rays stay alive in World Series with a 4-3 walk-off win over Brewers in 12 innings

WORLD SERIES

(Best of seven)

All games at 8 p.m.

Game 1 – Brewers 3, Rays 2

Game 2 – Brewers 5, Rays 4

Game 3 – Brewers 10, Rays 1

Game 4 – Rays 4, Brewers 3, 12 innings (Milwaukee leads series 3-1)

Game 5 – at Tropicana Field, Wednesday

Game 6 – at Milwaukee, Friday (if necessary)

Game 7 – at Milwaukee, Saturday (if necessary) TV: WTVT (Fox), Fox Deportes

Radio: WDAE (95.7 FM/620 AM)

The Tampa Bay Rays performed some extra-inning magic to ensure they would not be swept out of the World Series.

Jonny DeLuca and pinch-hitter Ben Williamson singled home runs in a stunning 12th-inning rally, and the Rays staved off elimination with a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Game 5 will be back at Tropicana Field on Wednesday night, as Tampa Bay tries to become the first World Series team in a 3-0 hole to force a Game 6.

"We're going to need everybody. We're going to need to be all hands on deck." Rays manager Kevin Cash said."We've put ourselves in a position - or the Brewers have put us in this position - where we're going to need everybody to be able to contribute."

The Rays' hopes of extending the Series looked out of reach after Cooper Pratt hit a tiebreaking home run off Ian Seymour in the top of the 12th. It was Pratt's fourth hit of the game.

"I'm glad we had some things go our way," Cash said. "We had some things not go our way. We haven't made the most of some opportunities. But tonight it seemed like going down 3-2 right there ... that nobody came in hanging their heads. It was just about how do we get one across, and then how do we get the second one across?"

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The Rays, also seeking their first championship, rallied in the bottom half after a throwing error by third baseman Joey Ortiz on Junior Caminero's leadoff grounder against reliever Antonio Senzatela.

Liam Hicks singled off Shane Drohan, who relieved in his first appearance since Oct. 15, and DeLuca's single to center drove in pinch-runner Cedric Mullins to tie the score at 3. Chandler Simpson's single loaded the bases and Milwaukee employed a five-man infield with the infield in.

Williamson, who had been 1-for-15 in the postseason, hit a chopper over first baseman Jake Bauers and into right field to bring in Nick Fortes, who was pinch-running for Hicks.

“That was totally what I told him to do,” Cash said, drawing laughs. “Pretty big swing. I’ve got to go back and recall everything that took place.”

Williamson said he was just trying to put the ball into play.

"I knew [Drohan] was going to try to attack me because I've been pretty passive," he said. "I was just trying to move the ball and just see if a good thing happened, and luckily enough I was able to find the hole."

Williamson credited pitcher Nick Martinez with keeping the Rays' energy up in the dugout after Pratt's go-ahead home run.

"He's been leading us all year," Williamson said. "He kind of instilled that mindset in us: Never give up, never give in. Just kind of having him lead us through that has been huge this year."

Martinez, the Game 1 starter, came on in the sixth on Tuesday and delivered two innings of relief, giving up only one hit and striking out one.

" I can't say enough about Nick Martinez and the contributions he's made all season long. Then coming in on short rest and giving us two really solid innings," Cash said.

Caminero was replaced by Mullins at third base in the 12th and hobbled off the field with an ailing left foot. But the All-Star slugger said he’ll definitely play Wednesday night.

“He’ll play tomorrow on one leg. I’ll make sure of it,” Cash said.

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Tampa Bay became just the fifth of 26 teams that fell behind 3-0 in the World Series to win Game 4. The previous four lost Game 5.

Of 43 teams to trail 3-0 in any best-of-seven postseason matchup, the only one that rebounded to win was the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees in the 2004 American League Championship Series.

"I mean, we're in an underdog position already, down 3-0. I feel like today we've just been playing so free," said DeLuca. "To be able to just go out there - and, like, there's really nothing to lose. So just go out there and balls to the wall and compete and do anything to win the game."

"It's a pretty cool position we're in, and it's a special opportunity that we have. So we're just going to take it one day at a time and just be in the moment. We love the position we're in."

Tampa Bay ended an eight-game winning streak by the Brewers, who were bidding to become only the second team to sweep a League Championship Series and the World Series. Milwaukee advanced by eliminating back-to-back defending champion Los Angeles in four games.

David Hamilton also homered for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio had a single and double, improving to 10-for-20 in the Series.

Pratt, a 22-year-old rookie whose go-ahead hit sparked the Brewers to a 5-4 win in Game 2, drove a slider into the left-field seats against Seymour. Pratt had tied the score at 1 with an RBI double in the second.

Milwaukee players bounded out of the dugout to greet Pratt, who debuted in June and became the first rookie to hit an extra-inning homer in the World Series.

Seymour had allowed Frelick’s tying homer in Game 2.

Milwaukee fans in the crowd of 40,514, many waving yellow towels and some wearing cheeseheads, brought a Badger State feel to Tropicana Field.

Unlike Monday's 10-1 blowout victory by Milwaukee in Game 3, fans watched another one-run game, as in Games 1 and 2. DeLuca said it's important to maintain a short memory.

"It's a tough one just because there's big plays that happen, and there's always going to be mistakes on both sides," he said. "So to be able to just move on, flush it, and just compete, that's what really good teams do, and that's what really good players do. I think we have a group of guys that do that really well and just are in the moment and just move on and flush it."

In the second, Simpson hit an RBI double off starter Dustin May, but Milwaukee tied the score in the fourth against Griffin Jax when Frelick hit a two-out single and came around on Pratt's double.

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Caminero singled leading off the bottom half to chase May and advanced on a groundout. DeLuca hit a hard grounder to Hamilton and Caminero twisted toward the grass to avoid the third baseman’s tag, then came home when Hamilton bounced his throw past Bauers for an error.

“We've got a lot of fight in us. We’re never going to shy away," Simpson said. “We were going to keep fighting until the end — the last inning, the last out, the last play, the last pitch. We were going to keep fighting. That’s what we did tonight.”

Hamilton, Milwaukee’s No. 9 hitter, drove an 0-2 fastball at the letters from Jax into the right-field seats for his second home run of the postseason — half his regular-season total and just his second since June 6.

“If you want to win a championship, you’ve got to survive some hard things," Milwaukee captain Christian Yelich said. "It's supposed to be hard. It’s supposed to test you. We understand that.”

Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby broke Andrew Miller's record for scoreless innings by a reliever in one postseason with a 1-2-3 ninth. Ashby followed with a perfect 10th, retired the first batter in the bottom of the 11th and left the game not having allowed a run in 18 innings over nine postseason appearances.

Miller had the longest streak of consecutive scoreless relief innings within one postseason with 16 in 2016 for Cleveland.