Florida Ballot

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Florida law gives the top ballot position to candidates from the party that won the last governor's race. Researchers say this can benefit those candidates due to a phenomenon called the primacy effect.
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The motion, filed Monday, disputed that the restrictions violate the First Amendment, including saying they “affect conduct, not speech.
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The party on Tuesday filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit that challenges the constitutionality of the law, which was passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature on May 2 and quickly signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
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National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday that celebrates American democracy and reminds people to play their part in protecting it.
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Delivering a victory to Democrats, a federal judge Friday declared unconstitutional a decades-old Florida law that requires candidates who are in the same…
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Florida’s nearshore waters would be off limits to future oil and gas drilling under a measure that moved closer Tuesday to appearing before voters in…
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Much of the attention on Florida’s 2012 has focused on the shortened schedule for early voting and the anticipated long lines because of the long ballot.…