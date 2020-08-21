Visual Impairment

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These robotaxis are everywhere in Tampa, but they are more than an technological innovation. Waymo's might be the best transportation option for older adults or those with vision loss.
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The LightSound device is the result of a collaboration between an astronomer who is blind and an astronomer who regularly translates data into audio to analyze patterns for her research.
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Visually impaired people are having a hard time getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
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Guide and service dogs help people with disabilities and stress disorders better navigate life's challenges.A new program at Southeastern Guide Dogs is…
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Programs that teach kids how to code are popular right now.But, what about kids who are blind or visually impaired? They have Code Jumper, a new program…