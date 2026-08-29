Hope Florida report revealed, State pushes to change school vaccine rules, and more

Hope Florida report revealed

A grand jury found state officials "misappropriated" $10 million from a Medicaid settlement to the Hope Florida Foundation.

The money went through several organizations before eventually being directed to two separate political action committees and the Republican Party of Florida.

The sealed grand jury remained a secret until this week when it was obtained by CBS News Miami .

Guest:

Jim DeFede, investigative reporter at CBS News Miami.

State pushes to change school vaccine rules (10:46)

Florida school children may be allowed to go to school without getting some vaccinations.

The state health department is moving ahead with a proposal to make four vaccines optional for K-12.

These shots are for chickenpox, Hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenzae type b (or Hib), and pneumococcal disease. Unlike many of the state's required vaccines, they do not require legislative approval to be repealed.

Guests:

Kerry Sheridan , reporter at WUSF.

, reporter at WUSF. Dr. Rana Alissa, president of the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FCAAP).

New era of high school sports (27:16)

Florida is on the frontier of the new era of high school sports.

In 2024, Florida began allowing high schoolers to earn money through endorsements and sponsorships.

The state's expansive school choice means student athletes can switch schools searching for teams and coaches and the best facilities.

We looked at the new landscape of student athletes and their schools across the state.

Guest:

Daniel Cornely, director of sports management programs at Florida Atlantic University (FAU).

Weekly news

Textbook publishers agreed to make changes to information on climate change and its impacts. That's according to a new investigation from WUSF and the Hechinger Report.

(37:14)

Orange County commissioners this week accepted recommendations on how best to use the tourism tax collected from hotels and short-term rentals. (44:26)

And the Tampa Bay Rays are one step closer to building a new stadium and complex. That's after Tampa City Council members on Thursday approved a new deal with the Major League Baseball team.

The next and final vote goes up to the Hillsborough County Commission.

Editor's note: During the live broadcast on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, the Hillsborough County Commission voted 5-2 in favor of a new stadium and mixed-use development for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Copyright 2026 WLRN

