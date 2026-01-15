Seared Scallops with Corn and Sweet Potato Chowder

Sunsets and seafood—is there any better way to end your Bahamian day than with buttery, sweet scallops floating in a warm bath of yumminess? This pairing with sweet potatoes will take your guests on an instant vacation.

Total Trip: 45 minutes

Cruising Time: 30 minutes

Idle Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients for the chowder

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons garlic

(8 cloves), roughly chopped

1 cup yellow onion

(1/2 medium), medium diced

1/2 cup carrot (1 medium), medium diced

1/2 cup celery (1 large stalk), medium diced

1 cup red bell pepper

(1 small), medium diced

3 cups sweet potatoes

(2 medium), peeled, small diced

1/4 cup jalapeño pepper

(1 large), small diced

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves (or 11/2 teaspoons dried)

1 cup frozen corn

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

13/4 cups unsweetened coconut milk

(13.5-ounce can)

2 cups vegetable stock 2 ears fresh corn on the

cob, sliced into 1/2-inch portions

Ingredients for the scallops

1 1/2 pounds sea scallops (20 large)

1 tablespoon kosher salt

4 tablespoons salted butter (1/2 stick)

1/4 cup each of radishes, thinly sliced, red bell pepper, small diced, corn kernels, and cilantro leaves, chopped, for garnish

Directions



Heat a large pot over medium-high heat. Once hot, add in the olive oil, garlic, onion, carrot, celery, bell pepper, sweet potatoes, jalapeño, thyme, frozen corn, salt, and pepper. Sauté while stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon until the onion is translucent, approximately

5 minutes. Add in the coconut milk and vegetable stock. Simmer, uncovered, until the sweet potatoes are tender, approximately 8 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the scallops. When the sweet potatoes are tender, transfer 3/4 of the

simmered stock and vegetables into a blender (or a tall container to use an immersion blender) to puree into a soup consistency, reserving 1/4 in the pot to remain chunky. Return the pureed soup to the pot. Add in the fresh corn portions and simmer for 2 minutes. Turn off the heat. Transfer to bowls when the scallops are ready to serve.

Directions for the scallops

