Seared Scallops with Corn and Sweet Potato Chowder
Sunsets and seafood—is there any better way to end your Bahamian day than with buttery, sweet scallops floating in a warm bath of yumminess? This pairing with sweet potatoes will take your guests on an instant vacation.
Total Trip: 45 minutes
Cruising Time: 30 minutes
Idle Time: 15 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients for the chowder
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons garlic
(8 cloves), roughly chopped
1 cup yellow onion
(1/2 medium), medium diced
1/2 cup carrot (1 medium), medium diced
1/2 cup celery (1 large stalk), medium diced
1 cup red bell pepper
(1 small), medium diced
3 cups sweet potatoes
(2 medium), peeled, small diced
1/4 cup jalapeño pepper
(1 large), small diced
1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves (or 11/2 teaspoons dried)
1 cup frozen corn
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
13/4 cups unsweetened coconut milk
(13.5-ounce can)
2 cups vegetable stock 2 ears fresh corn on the
cob, sliced into 1/2-inch portions
Ingredients for the scallops
1 1/2 pounds sea scallops (20 large)
1 tablespoon kosher salt
4 tablespoons salted butter (1/2 stick)
1/4 cup each of radishes, thinly sliced, red bell pepper, small diced, corn kernels, and cilantro leaves, chopped, for garnish
Directions
- Heat a large pot over medium-high heat.
- Once hot, add in the olive oil, garlic, onion, carrot, celery, bell pepper, sweet potatoes, jalapeño, thyme, frozen corn, salt, and pepper. Sauté while stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon until the onion is translucent, approximately
5 minutes.
- Add in the coconut milk and vegetable stock. Simmer, uncovered, until the sweet potatoes are tender, approximately 8 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the scallops.
- When the sweet potatoes are tender, transfer 3/4 of the
simmered stock and vegetables into a blender (or a tall container to use an immersion blender) to puree into a soup consistency, reserving 1/4 in the pot to remain chunky. Return the pureed soup to the pot.
- Add in the fresh corn portions and simmer for 2 minutes.
- Turn off the heat. Transfer to bowls when the scallops are ready to serve.
Directions for the scallops
- While the chowder is simmering to cook the corn, heat up a large sauté pan over high heat.
- Dry the scallops with paper towels and evenly coat with salt on both sides.
- Once the sauté pan has reached high heat (and not before), add in the butter to melt.
- Sear the scallops in 2 batches, making sure not to overcrowd the pan.
- Cook the scallops for 1 minute, and then use tongs to flip and cook for another minute. The scallops should have a hard sear on both sides.
- Place the scallops on top of the corn and sweet potato chowder.
- Garnish with the radishes, red bell pepper, corn kernels, and cilantro.