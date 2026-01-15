© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Seared Scallops with Corn and Sweet Potato Chowder

WUSF
Published January 15, 2026 at 3:30 AM EST

Sunsets and seafood—is there any better way to end your Bahamian day than with buttery, sweet scallops floating in a warm bath of yumminess? This pairing with sweet potatoes will take your guests on an instant vacation.

Total Trip: 45 minutes
Cruising Time: 30 minutes
Idle Time: 15 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients for the chowder
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons garlic
(8 cloves), roughly chopped
1 cup yellow onion
(1/2 medium), medium diced
1/2 cup carrot (1 medium), medium diced
1/2 cup celery (1 large stalk), medium diced
1 cup red bell pepper
(1 small), medium diced
3 cups sweet potatoes
(2 medium), peeled, small diced
1/4 cup jalapeño pepper
(1 large), small diced
1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves (or 11/2 teaspoons dried)
1 cup frozen corn
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
13/4 cups unsweetened coconut milk
(13.5-ounce can)
2 cups vegetable stock 2 ears fresh corn on the
cob, sliced into 1/2-inch portions

Ingredients for the scallops
1 1/2 pounds sea scallops (20 large)
1 tablespoon kosher salt
4 tablespoons salted butter (1/2 stick)
1/4 cup each of radishes, thinly sliced, red bell pepper, small diced, corn kernels, and cilantro leaves, chopped, for garnish

Directions

  1. Heat a large pot over medium-high heat.
  2. Once hot, add in the olive oil, garlic, onion, carrot, celery, bell pepper, sweet potatoes, jalapeño, thyme, frozen corn, salt, and pepper. Sauté while stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon until the onion is translucent, approximately
    5 minutes.
  3. Add in the coconut milk and vegetable stock. Simmer, uncovered, until the sweet potatoes are tender, approximately 8 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the scallops.
  4. When the sweet potatoes are tender, transfer 3/4 of the
    simmered stock and vegetables into a blender (or a tall container to use an immersion blender) to puree into a soup consistency, reserving 1/4 in the pot to remain chunky. Return the pureed soup to the pot.
  5. Add in the fresh corn portions and simmer for 2 minutes.
  6. Turn off the heat. Transfer to bowls when the scallops are ready to serve.

Directions for the scallops

  1. While the chowder is simmering to cook the corn, heat up a large sauté pan over high heat.
  2. Dry the scallops with paper towels and evenly coat with salt on both sides.
  3. Once the sauté pan has reached high heat (and not before), add in the butter to melt.
  4. Sear the scallops in 2 batches, making sure not to overcrowd the pan.
  5. Cook the scallops for 1 minute, and then use tongs to flip and cook for another minute. The scallops should have a hard sear on both sides.
  6. Place the scallops on top of the corn and sweet potato chowder.
  7. Garnish with the radishes, red bell pepper, corn kernels, and cilantro.
Tags
RecipesEntrees, Side Dishes, Sauces & SpreadsStarters, Salads, and Shareables
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now