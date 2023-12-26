© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
A 6-year-old boy traveling to visit grandma for Christmas in Fort Myers is put on the wrong flight

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published December 26, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST
Updated December 26, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST
A line of yellow Spirit Airlines jets sit on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport.
Chris O'Meara/AP
/
AP
FILE - A line of Spirit Airlines jets sit on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport on May 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. A 6-year-old boy who left on a flight for the Christmas holiday to visit his grandmother was put on the wrong plane. When the grandmother, up on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 at the airport in Fort Myers to greet her grandson who was flying for the first time from Philadelphia, she was told he wasn’t on the Spirit Airlines flight. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

A 6-year-old boy who left on a flight to visit his grandmother in Fort Myers was put on the wrong plane. He had landed in Orlando instead.

A 6-year-old boy who left on a flight for the Christmas holiday to visit his grandmother in southwest Florida instead was put on the wrong plane and ended up 160 miles away in Orlando, Florida.

When the grandmother, Maria Ramos, showed up on Thursday at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers to greet her grandson who was flying for the first time from Philadelphia, she was told he wasn't on the Spirit Airlines flight.

“I ran inside the plane to the flight attendant and I asked her, ‘Where’s my grandson? He was handed over to you at Philadelphia?’ She said, ‘No, I had no kids with me,'” Ramos told WINK News.

She then got a call from her grandson from the airport in Orlando, telling her that he had landed.

In a statement, Spirit Airlines said the boy was under the care and supervision of an airlines employee the entire time, even though he was incorrectly boarded on a flight to Orlando. Once the mistake was discovered, the airlines let the family know, the statement said.

“We take the safety and responsibility of transporting all of our Guests seriously and are conducting an internal investigation,” the statement said. “We apologize to the family for this experience.”
