Tampa International Airport unveils final renderings for future Airside D

Tampa International Airport's first new Airside in nearly 20 years is one step closer to fruition.

The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board of Directors approved the final design for Airside D. It'll be a state-of-the-art, 16-gate international and domestic gateway that will cost an estimated $1.528 billion.

According to a release, the board also approved a $902 million supplemental contract for the Airside. Construction is expected to be done in late 2028 — with the building opening in 2029.

ALSO READ: New renderings put Tampa International Airport's future Airside D coming into sharper focus

The final renderings show an open and airy interior with lots of natural light. The building will be 600,000 square feet — making it the largest airside at the airport. They also show new design features.

The renderings are by construction company Hensel Phelps, with Architecture and Engineering company HNTB Corporation, in association with Gensler.

For example, there will be a special tribute to former CEO Joe Lopano, who retired last year. There will be a quote from Lopano mounted to a wall to greet visitors with the message: “We set our sights on a grand future because we have the ability to think big and achieve greatness. We owe it to our predecessors on whose shoulders we stand.”

See final renderings for Airside D

1 of 15 — airsided100checkpointexit.jpg Rendering of Tampa International Airport's Airside D checkpoint exit. Hensel Phelps, HNTB Corporation, in association with Gensler. / TPA 2 of 15 — airsided100sterilecorridor.jpg Rendering of corridor at Tampa International Airport's future Airside D. Hensel Phelps, HNTB Corporation, in association with Gensler. / TPA 3 of 15 — airsided100commonuseloungeoverlook.jpg Rendering of common use lounge overlook for TPA's Airside D. Hensel Phelps, HNTB Corporation, in association with Gensler. / TPA 4 of 15 — airsided100concessions.jpg Rendering of the concessions area for TPA's future Airside D. Hensel Phelps, HNTB Corporation, in association with Gensler. / TPA 5 of 15 — airsided100customsescalator.jpg Rendering of esculator for TPA's Airside D. Hensel Phelps, HNTB Corporation, in association with Gensler. / TPA 6 of 15 — airsided100customsexitescalator.jpg Rendering of exit escalator for TPA's Airside D. Hensel Phelps, HNTB Corporation, in association with Gensler. / TPA 7 of 15 — airsided100customscheckpoint.jpg Rendering of checkpoint at TPA's Airside D. Hensel Phelps, HNTB Corporation, in association with Gensler. / TPA 8 of 15 — airsided100exteriorfacingnorthwest.jpg Rendering of exterior facing northwest for TPA's Airside D. Hensel Phelps, HNTB Corporation, in association with Gensler. / TPA 9 of 15 — airsided100gatearea.jpg Rendering of gate area for TPA's future Airside D. Hensel Phelps, HNTB Corporation, in association with Gensler. / TPA 10 of 15 — airsided100exteriorfacingsouth.jpg Rendering of exterior facing south for TPA's Airside D. Hensel Phelps, HNTB Corporation, in association with Gensler. / TPA 11 of 15 — airsided100mediafeatures2.jpg Rendering showing media features at TPA's Airside D. Hensel Phelps, HNTB Corporation, in association with Gensler. / TPA 12 of 15 — airsided100mediafeatures1.jpg Rendering showing media features at TPA's Airside D. Hensel Phelps, HNTB Corporation, in association with Gensler. / TPA 13 of 15 — airsided100playarea.jpg Rendering showing play area for TPA's Airside D. Hensel Phelps, HNTB Corporation, in association with Gensler. / TPA 14 of 15 — airsided100restauraunt.jpg Rendering showing restaurant for TPA's Airside D. Hensel Phelps, HNTB Corporation, in association with Gensler. / TPA 15 of 15 — TPA airsided100exteriorfacingeast (1).jpg Exterior rendering facing east of Tampa International Airport's future Airside D Courtesy Hensel Phelps, with Architecture and Engineering company HNTB Corporation, in association with Gensler. / Tampa International Airport

The design also incorporates feedback travelers gave during listening sessions. Those include more power outlets to ensure better availability, more plants and greenery, a dedicated play area for kids, and a quiet room to help travelers deal with potential sensory overload.

The design includes previously released features like:



Shuttles that match the new models being installed at Airside A, C and E.

A modern TSA security screening checkpoint

A ground-level inspection facility for travelers arriving on international flights

A mezzanine level with both a brand-new Delta Sky Club and a common-use lounge

Dynamic media features that display moving images and animation

Glass boarding bridges to see views of the airfield as passengers board and exit aircraft.

Shopping and dining locations at the center of the airside and in hold rooms. There will be 360-degree views of the gates.

ALSO READ: Tampa International Airport CEO on the 'tightly coordinated dance' for smooth operations

The airside will have more than 10 food and retail units as part of an airport-wide, multi-phase Concessions Redevelopment Program that will launch next year, according to the release. More details on future solicitation opportunities can be found here.

The airport broke ground on Airside D in December 2024. Since then, it has been prepping the site for construction by removing concrete, installing secure fencing, establishing contractor offices and more. According to the release, the removed concrete was recycled and workers have been building the foundations of the airside for structural steel framing, which will begin this summer.

Overall, airport CEO Michael Stephens said this project is more than a new terminal.

"It is a bold vision for the future of travel in Tampa Bay. Thanks to the dedication and collaboration of our TPA team and partners, we’re setting a new standard for innovation, service, and hospitality in our region,” Stephens said. “Once complete, Airside D will serve as Tampa Bay’s international gateway, welcoming the world with the world-class experience our guests expect from TPA.”

The airside will help Tampa International serve up to 35 million annual passengers by 2037. According to a release, it currently serves about 25 million passengers per year.