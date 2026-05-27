Northbound express lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge are now open

If you take the Howard Frankland Bridge to get from St. Petersburg to Tampa, your commute could get a bit easier.

The Florida Department of Transportation opened new express lanes across the bridge early Wednesday morning.

They extend from Fourth Street North to just north of the bridge in Tampa.

But to use the lanes, you must have a SunPass or any other transponder.

Right now there's no toll during what FDOT calls a testing phase. But they will be collected once that period ends.

And if you like to get some exercise along the water, a seven-mile path is open for pedestrians and cyclists.

Meanwhile, FDOT says the southbound express lanes are expected to open over the next few nights.

