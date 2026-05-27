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Northbound express lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge are now open

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published May 27, 2026 at 6:44 AM EDT
A look at a bridge going left to right
Florida Department of Transportation
/
Courtesy
This photo from February shows the shared-use path and lookout point on the new Howard Frankland Bridge looking west.

There is also a new seven-mile pathway on the new span for pedestrians and cyclists. FDOT says southbound express lanes are expected to open in the next few days.

If you take the Howard Frankland Bridge to get from St. Petersburg to Tampa, your commute could get a bit easier.

The Florida Department of Transportation opened new express lanes across the bridge early Wednesday morning.

They extend from Fourth Street North to just north of the bridge in Tampa.

But to use the lanes, you must have a SunPass or any other transponder.

Right now there's no toll during what FDOT calls a testing phase. But they will be collected once that period ends.

And if you like to get some exercise along the water, a seven-mile path is open for pedestrians and cyclists.

Meanwhile, FDOT says the southbound express lanes are expected to open over the next few nights.
Tags
Transportation Howard Frankland Bridge
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
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