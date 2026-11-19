Hillsborough County officials are working towards new restrictions that they hope will lower the growing number of electric bicycle injuries.

County Commissioner Harry Cohen directed staff to draw up new restrictions last month that also apply to traditional bicycles. The new regulations passed unanimously last week.

All cyclists have to keep their speeds under 10 mph on sidewalks, 15 mph on shared paths and 28 mph for roads and bike lanes.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Colonel David Arthur said informing the community is the most important part of these new regulations.

ALSO READ: E-bike injuries are on the rise for children and teens

“The first 30 days or so, until January 1, we will try to educate the e-bike riders on the new ordinance that's in place,” Arthur said. “So no one can be blindsided by enforcement right off the bat.”

While the restrictions apply to all cyclists — e-bikes, scooters, and regular bicycles — Arthur said they are targeting ongoing e-bike issues in the area.

More than two dozen people have died in e-bike-related crashes in the greater Tampa Bay region over the past five years, the Tampa Bay Times reports .

“We've seen an increase of 35% in non-injury crashes, we've seen an increase of 61% in injury crashes and five fatalities over the past two years,” Arthur said.

The regulations also outlaw dangerous stunt maneuvers, specifically banning ongoing issues with street takeovers.

“We see the kids who are doing the wheelies, they jump off and on the curb,” Arthur said. “They're on these shared pathways and trails where they have other bicycle riders at, or pedestrians and families.”

Other parts of the new rule include civil citations for failing to yield at traffic signs and signals and improperly locking up a bike.

Hillsborough County deputies will first issue verbal warnings, before levying fines: $50 for the first infraction, with repeat offenders seeing fines up to $500.

These rules will also cover Tampa, Temple Terrace and Plant City until they enact their own independent policies.