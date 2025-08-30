© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

USF Library evacuated because of apparent 'swatting' call of a person with a gun

WUSF | By Mark Schreiner,
Nancy GuanLily Belcher
Published August 30, 2025 at 9:37 PM EDT
Three officers carrying guns walk down a street. Multiple law enforcement vehicles are in the background.
1 of 2  — USF Swatting 3r 8-30-25 NK.jpg
Officers from USF University Police, Tampa Police, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a person with a gun at the USF Library Saturday, Aug. 30. The report was later determined to be unfounded.
Nabin Khadka / Courtesy
A number of law enforcement vehicles sit on a street.
2 of 2  — USF Swatting 1 8-30-25 NG.jpg
Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to reports of a person with a gun at the USF Library Saturday, Aug. 30. The report was later determined to be unfounded.
Nancy Guan / WUSF

Authorities reported there was no threat to the USF Tampa campus, with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office referring to it as a "swatting call" — the latest in a series of fake school shootings reported nationwide.

There were reports Saturday afternoon of an individual with a gun on the University of South Florida Tampa campus, leading to at least the partial evacuation of the library.

However, authorities later reported there was no threat to campus, with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office referring to it as a "swatting call" — the latest in a series of fake school shootings reported nationwide.

According to multiple social media posts, sometime after 4 p.m., there were reports of possible gunfire as well as a person with a gun barricading themselves in the library.

As a result, dozens of law enforcement officers from University Police, as well as Tampa Police and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded.

Photos and videos taken by students showed officers, some carrying rifles, rushing into the library.

"I saw two cops come by, and they look like they were clearing the area," said junior Benjamin Shereff, who was in the library at the time. "They asked, 'did anybody hear any gunshots?' and I didn't hear anything."

"Some people were really calm, some people were a little more nervous," he added. "If you're from Florida, you've probably been through at least one school shooting scare at some point in your life, but I'd say that this was one of the more real ones that we've been through."

The backs of two law enforcement officers. One holds a rifle in his left hand. A vehicle and building are behind them.
Nabin Khadka
/
Courtesy
Officers stand outside the USF Library Saturday, Aug. 30 after reports of a person with a gun. The reports were later determined to be false.

Nabin Khadka, a senior electrical engineering student from Nepal, was working in the Starbucks located on the first floor of the library when employees were told to leave around 4:45 p.m.

"I'm an international student, so I never encountered (this) in my country. It was my first experience (like this), and so the other employees were scared like me, even the managers, they were crying," he said.

The ALERTUSF system, which normally notifies students, faculty, and staff about emergencies on and around the school's three campuses, was not used until shortly after 6:20 p.m. when an all-clear alert was issued.

ALERTUSF: Tampa: There was a report of an individual on Tampa campus with a firearm. Police have investigated and there is no threat to campus.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's officials later told WUSF the incident was determined to be a swatting call. That's when someone calls law enforcement, sometimes using caller ID spoofing to disguise their number, with a false report to bring authorities to a site.

Over the last few weeks, at least a dozen college campuses nationwide have been hit by hoax shooting calls.

WIRED reports an online group called Purgatory claimed responsibility for the calls, while the FBI told The Washington Post that it’s investigating the calls.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.

Law enforcement vehicles on a street between a parking lot and a building.
Nancy Guan
/
WUSF
The USF Library was at least partially evacuated following reports of a person with a gun Saturday, Aug. 30. Officials with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office called the incident the result of a swatting call.
Tags
University Beat SwattingUSF LibraryUniversity BeatUSF Police DepartmentHillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
See stories by Mark Schreiner
Nancy Guan
As WUSF's general assignment reporter, I cover a variety of topics across the greater Tampa Bay region.
See stories by Nancy Guan
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for summer of 2025.
See stories by Lily Belcher
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now