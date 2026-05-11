How the St. Petersburg community is fundraising to revive the charred USF Marine Lab

The St. Petersburg community is uniting to raise funds for the University of South Florida Marine Science Lab’s recovery after a devastating fire on May 2.

City councilmember Gina Driscoll said she was “absolutely shocked” when she got the call from the fire chief about the two-alarm level blaze.

“This was a devastating fire for our marine science community,” Driscoll said.

The facility, which also housed the Florida Institute of Oceanography, has been pivotal in cataloguing the impact of hurricanes and harmful algae blooms, and looking into port security to ensure safe commerce under the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

"Losing the Marine Science Lab is a huge gap in the work that happens here in the district,” said Alison Barlow, the CEO of the St. Petersburg Innovation District.

The district is public-private partnership with collaborators focusing on maritime technology, life science, data and tech, national security, education and entrepreneurship.

Barlow said solutions to community and coastal-area problems have come out of the Marine Science Lab, adding that even some startup businesses have been inspired by the research there.

“The work they're working on is not just based in our community, though it's so relevant for us, but they're also tackling problems that have an impact around the world, so this is something that will definitely be felt for a long time,” Barlow said.

ALSO READ: USF Marine Science dean laments loss of research in laboratory building fire

She’s teaming with Driscoll to co-host a fundraiser, which is free to attend Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the district’s wharf.

“There's so many costs to everything from replacing computers to, holding events, renting space, and there'll certainly be ways in which the university will help them recover, but … it's our way to contribute to that,” said Barlow.

Driscoll said this is the first step of many in the process of recovering, but she was happy to see the rest of the Innovation District spring into action so quickly the night of the fire.

“Different companies and organizations were on the phone with each other, talking about what space they had that they would be able to share and offer up to the College of Marine Science and the Florida Institute of Oceanography,” Driscoll said.

Even the Pinellas County legislative delegation is doing what it can to support the St. Petersburg marine science researchers.

State Rep. Lindsay Cross, a Democrat whose district includes St. Petersburg and Pinellas Park, is hoping recovery funds will be added to the state's budget during a special session in Tallahassee this week.

“I was just horrified,” said Cross, upon learning about the fire.

“We had a big thunderstorm that day, and so I was worried about making sure my dog was not going to freak out in the storms. And the last thing on my mind was that there was going to be a fire that would completely devastate one of the most important research hubs in our community,”

Her first job as an environmental scientist was just steps away from the lab.

ALSO READ: USF Marine Science Laboratory in St. Petersburg believed to be a 'total loss' after Saturday fire

She’s now thinking about the immediate needs, like temporary lab space and equipment, but also the long-term, like rebuilding.

"I think the most important thing we can do for the state right now is to pledge financial support,” Cross said.

“I've been talking with budget chairs and both chambers about this. I know they want to do something to help. We just don't know the exact dollar amount or mechanism to accomplish that yet.”

Cross said while someone else specialized in budgeting will take a leadership role, she will be “debating on its merits.”

“Trying to ensure that we do get funding, and we start to bring some resources so that we can build back this community that's so important to St Pete and to our region,” sge said.

Duke Energy also contributed $50,000 to the cause.

"Their generosity sets a powerful example, and we hope others will consider joining them in supporting the College of Marine Science and its vital research mission," said USF on a Facebook post.

USF also published its own giving page so gifts can go directly to its marine science department.

