Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Hurricane Nigel strengthens, gaining Category 2 status far from land out in the Atlantic

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Associated Press
Published September 19, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT
Updated September 19, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT
This Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Nigel gathering strength in the Atlantic Ocean.
AP
/
NOAA
This Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Nigel gathering strength in the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters say Nigel could strengthen some more early Wednesday. However, it is expected to weaken on Thursday and Friday.

Hurricane Nigel powered up to Category 2 storm status on Tuesday afternoon and could intensify further before it starts weakening in coming days far out over the Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Nigel's top sustained winds rose to 100 mph (160 kph) by late Tuesday, up from 90 mph (145 kph) earlier in the day when it was a strong Category 1 hurricane.

The system was centered about 590 miles (955 kilometers) east of Bermuda and moving to the north-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph). The island territory might see swells from Nigel that could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, forecasters said.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect as the storm remained far from land.

The Miami-based hurricane center said Nigel could strengthen some more early Wednesday but is expected to begin weakening on Thursday and Friday and become a still strong post-tropical cyclone sometime Friday.

Updated: September 19, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT
This story was updated with Nigel strengthening to a Category 2 hurricane. The storm's latest location and wind speed was added from the latest advisory of the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Weather 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
