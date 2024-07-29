© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

A tropical depression could form this week with a track toward Florida

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published July 29, 2024 at 5:51 AM EDT
Tracking map shows system tracking toward Florida
National Hurricane Center
A system in the central Atlantic could become a tropical depression by the middle of the week.

The area of disturbed weather is located in the central Atlantic and tracking to the west-northwest.

The Saharan dust that arrived in Florida earlier this month is waning, meaning we could start seeing an increase in tropical activity.

That's the case now that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic that has a potential track toward Florida.

The National Hurricane Center says the area in the central tropical Atlantic, near the Leeward Islands and Greater Antilles, could interact with a tropical wave.

Forecasters give it a 50 percent chance of development over the next seven days, and it could become a tropical depression as early as the middle of the week as it tracks to the west-northwest.

The name for the next tropical storm will be Chris.
Tags
Weather 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
