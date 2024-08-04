Debby is organizing, rapid intensification to happen overnight as it approaches Florida

Hurricane Hunters investigated Tropical Storm Debby this afternoon and they did not find winds above 65 mph. Hunters will make another round this evening and continue to measure winds and pressure, among other characteristics to determine if it strengthens tonight. Satellite imagery does show that the core of the system is trying to close, this is a sign of intensification as the eye wall tries to close off and become symmetric. The big concern now is about rapid intensification and how much of this will occur within the next 12 hours or so before making landfall near the northern portion of the Big Bend in Florida Monday morning.

By Monday at noon, Debby will be located about 20 miles inland just to the southeast of Tallahassee. This is when conditions start to get more dangerous, even with a storm that will be losing its windspeeds as it interacts with land, the heavy rains will be falling over the same places, for a prolonged period. According to Sunday morning’s forecast by the National Hurricane Center, the storm would move about 60 miles in 12 hours. This is when the largest rainfall will fall for North Florida and the eastern portion of the Panhandle. Central Florida can expect to receive up to 8 inches across its northern fringes, while cities like Orlando would stay closer to the 4-inch mark.

Impacts for Florida

Expect heavy rain bands to continue affecting the state with storms moving quickly through and some of these storms could have tornadoes embedded in them. The biggest threat for tornadoes will be on Sunday night and through Monday morning from the Fort Myers area to Tampa through central Florida and covering from just east of Tallahassee to Jacksonville. Keep in mind that with the tornado risk, there is also the risk for some thunderstorms to produce gusty winds that can cause damage.

This storm, regardless of intensification will be a big rain event. There will be significant winds across North Florida, hurricane-force, but the system is expected to downgrade to a tropical storm once it moves over the state and continues crawling across southern Georgia, and South Carolina. Forward speeds will drop quickly, and it will likely move at about 5 mph or so. The highest risk for flash floods will be over the Big Bend and North Florida, where there are some areas where up to 12 inches could fall.

Debby is a massive storm and the slope of the ocean floor, and the bathymetry over the west coast is not steep. This allows for a large system to push more water inland. Storm surge will be extremely dangerous across the Big Bend and the rest of the West coast of Florida as the storm continues to intensify and move northward. Two to 4 feet of surge is possible along the west central coast of Florida southward through Bonita Beach. Life-threatening storm surge along the Big Bend region and to the east of where the storm makes landfall. 6 to 10 feet of storm surge are not predicted from the Aucilla River through the northern portion of Big Bend.

Stay home if you are in Central and North Florida on Sunday evening and Monday evening. Power outages are being reported in West and Central Florida. Please do not use candles. Do not drive through flooded roads, water could be deeper than it appears.

From Tuesday through Thursday Debby’s impacts will be greatly felt across South Carolina and eastern Georgia. Debby will be sitting over the same region for about 2 days, and at times it could remerge over the water for a breather and to gain more strength. From Savannah, Georgia through Charleston, South Carolina there could be over 30 inches of rain through next Thursday.

En español

Los cazadores de huracanes investigaron la tormenta tropical Debby esta tarde y no encontraron vientos superiores a 65 mph. Los cazahuracanes harán otra ronda esta noche y continuarán midiendo los vientos y la presión, entre otras características para determinar si se fortalece esta noche. Las imágenes satelitales muestran que el núcleo del sistema está tratando de cerrarse, esto es una señal de intensificación a medida que la pared del ojo intenta cerrarse y volverse simétrica. La gran preocupación ahora es sobre la intensificación rápida y cuánto de esto ocurrirá dentro de las próximas 12 horas aproximadamente antes de tocar tierra cerca de la parte norte de Big Bend en Florida el lunes por la mañana.

1 of 6 — Snip20240804_34.png 2 of 6 — Snip20240804_23.png 3 of 6 — Snip20240804_27.png 4 of 6 — Snip20240804_28.png 5 of 6 — Snip20240804_31.png 6 of 6 — Snip20240804_30.png

Para el lunes al mediodía, Debby se ubicará a unas 20 millas tierra adentro, justo al sureste de Tallahassee. Aquí es cuando las condiciones comienzan a volverse más peligrosas, incluso con una tormenta que perderá sus velocidades del viento a medida que interactúa con la tierra, las fuertes lluvias caerán sobre los mismos lugares, durante un período prolongado. Según el pronóstico del domingo por la mañana del Centro Nacional de Huracanes, la tormenta se movería unas 60 millas en 12 horas. Este es el momento en que caerán las mayores precipitaciones en el norte de Florida y la parte oriental del Panhandle. Se espera que Florida central reciba hasta 8 pulgadas en sus franjas del norte, mientras que ciudades como Orlando se mantendrán más cerca de la marca de 4 pulgadas.

Impactos para Florida

Se espera que las fuertes bandas de lluvia sigan afectando al estado con tormentas que se desplazan rápidamente y algunas de estas tormentas podrían tener tornados incrustados en ellas. La mayor amenaza de tornados será el domingo por la noche y hasta el lunes por la mañana desde el área de Fort Myers hasta Tampa a través del centro de Florida y cubriendo desde el este de Tallahassee hasta Jacksonville. Tenga en cuenta que con el riesgo de tornado, también existe el riesgo de que algunas tormentas eléctricas produzcan ráfagas de viento que pueden causar daños.

Esta tormenta, independientemente de la intensificación, será un gran evento de lluvia. Habrá vientos significativos en el norte de Florida, con fuerza de huracán, pero se espera que el sistema se degrade a tormenta tropical una vez que se mueva sobre el estado y continúe arrastrándose por el sur de Georgia y Carolina del Sur. La velocidad de avance disminuirá rápidamente y probablemente se moverá a aproximadamente 5 mph. El mayor riesgo de inundaciones repentinas será en Big Bend y el norte de Florida, donde hay algunas áreas donde podrían caer hasta 12 pulgadas.

Debby es una tormenta masiva y la pendiente del fondo del océano (la batimetría) sobre la costa oeste no son pronunciadas. Esto permite que un sistema grande empuje más agua hacia el interior. La marejada ciclónica será extremadamente peligrosa en Big Bend y el resto de la costa oeste de Florida a medida que la tormenta continúa intensificándose y avanzando hacia el norte. Es posible que haya una marejada de dos a cuatro pies a lo largo de la costa central oeste de Florida hacia el sur a través de Bonita Beach. Una marejada ciclónica potencialmente mortal a lo largo de la región de Big Bend y al este de donde la tormenta toque tierra. No se pronostican marejadas ciclónicas de 6 a 10 pies desde el río Aucilla hasta la parte norte de Big Bend.

Quédese en casa si está en el centro y norte de Florida el domingo por la noche y el lunes por la noche. Se están reportando cortes de energía en el oeste y centro de Florida. No use velas. No conduzca por carreteras inundadas, el agua podría ser más profunda de lo que parece.

Desde el martes hasta el jueves, los impactos de Debby se sentirán con fuerza en Carolina del Sur y el este de Georgia. Debby permanecerá sobre la misma región durante unos 2 días y, en ocasiones, podría volver a emerger sobre el agua para tomar un respiro y ganar más fuerza. Desde Savannah, Georgia, hasta Charleston, Carolina del Sur, podría haber más de 30 pulgadas de lluvia hasta el próximo jueves.