11 a.m. update: Hurricane Helene stronger, eyewall rebuilding

(versión en español abajo)

Hurricane Helene continues to strengthen as it moves toward the Florida Big Bend. In the 11 a.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center indicates Helene has maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. It has picked up some speed and is now almost towards the north-northeast at 14 mph. Speed will continue to increase gradually as the Force of this hurricane is also expected to increase.

The latest measurements and images taken by the hurricane hunters and satellites indicate that Helene‘s eyewall has expanded and closed off. This is usually a sign of intensification. Helene is already a massive storm with a diameter of over 400 miles.

Tropical storm-force winds are experienced across southeast Florida. This means sustained winds between 39 and 57 mph. The West Coast to Florida continues to feel the upper range of tropical-storm-force winds and hurricane-force gusts. The winds will pick up promptly across northern Florida within the next few hours and will continue to become even stronger as the afternoon and evening progresses. Remember, Helene is expected to make landfall on Thursday evening in the Florida Big Bend area. Widespread power outages are very likely across the Florida peninsula and North Florida. Helene’s wind field will continue to expand as the system moves northward.

Up to 20 feet of storm surge is still possible across the Big Bend and parts of the Apalachicola area. Up to 8 feet of storm surge is also possible across the west portion of Central Florida.

Rainfall will be extensive, especially across the panhandle of north Florida. Flash flooding is possible, especially as Helene inches closer. Heavy rains will continue to move up the state. Some of these heavy rains have had thunderstorms embedded in them, and the National Weather Service has issued several tornado warnings across South Florida and Central Florida on Thursday morning. The tornado watch will continue in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday. Please remain indoors and continue to monitor the weather closely.



——————————————

(Spanish version)

El huracán continúa fortaleciéndose a medida que avanza hacia el Big Bend de Florida. En el aviso de las 11 a.m., el Centro Nacional de Huracanes indica que Helene tiene vientos máximos sostenidos de 105 mph. Ha ganado algo de velocidad y ahora está casi hacia el norte-noreste a 14 mph. La velocidad continuará aumentando gradualmente a medida que también se espera que aumente la fuerza de este huracán.

Las últimas mediciones e imágenes tomadas por los cazadores de huracanes y los satélites indican que la pared del ojo de Helene se ha expandido y cerrado. Esto suele ser una señal de intensificación. Helene ya es una tormenta masiva con un diámetro de más de 400 millas.

Se experimentan vientos con fuerza de tormenta tropical en el sureste de Florida. Esto significa vientos sostenidos entre 39 y 57 mph. La costa oeste de Florida continúa sintiendo el rango superior de vientos con fuerza de tormenta tropical y ráfagas con fuerza de huracán. Los vientos aumentarán rápidamente en el norte de Florida en las próximas horas y continuarán volviéndose aún más fuertes a medida que avance la tarde y la noche. Recuerde, se espera que Helene toque tierra el jueves por la noche en el área de Big Bend, Florida. Es muy probable que haya cortes de energía generalizados en toda la península de Florida y el norte de Florida. El campo de vientos de Helene continuará expandiéndose a medida que el sistema se mueva hacia el norte.

Todavía es posible que haya marejadas ciclónicas de hasta 20 pies en Big Bend y partes del área de Apalachicola. También es posible que haya marejadas ciclónicas de hasta 8 pies en la parte oeste de Florida Central.

Las lluvias serán abundantes, especialmente en la franja norte de Florida. Es posible que haya inundaciones repentinas, especialmente a medida que Helene se acerca. Las fuertes lluvias continuarán avanzando hacia el norte del estado. Algunas de estas fuertes lluvias han tenido tormentas eléctricas incorporadas, y el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional ha emitido varios avisos de tornado en el sur y el centro de Florida el jueves por la mañana. La vigilacia de tornado continuará vigente hasta las 8 p. m. del jueves. Permanezca en el interior y continúe monitoreando las condiciones del tiempo de cerca.