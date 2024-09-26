Water is rising along Florida's west coast as Helene approaches the Big Bend region

Helene is now a major category hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 120 mph. The hurricane continues to strengthen and will gain more speed forward. A catastrophic and deadly storm surge is forecast along parts of the Panhandle and Big Bend.

Large waves are already slamming against the West Coast of Florida, and waters will continue to rise as the storm moves northward.

This is one of the largest roads in Tampa.



Completely underwater. 7 foot swells.



And the storm is not here yet…



👀 pic.twitter.com/RLNBcosexF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 26, 2024

Power outages are increasing across the state. Currently, over 100,000 customers are without power, most in Southwest Florida. As Helene arrives and moves through, power outages will be widespread across the Panhandle.

The previous story detailing the impacts

Tropical storm-force winds are experienced across southeast Florida. This means sustained winds between 39 and 57 mph. The West Coast to Florida continues to feel the upper range of tropical-storm-force winds and hurricane-force gusts. The winds will pick up promptly across northern Florida within the next few hours and will continue to become even stronger as the afternoon and evening progresses. Remember, Helene is expected to make landfall on Thursday evening in the Florida Big Bend area. Widespread power outages are very likely across the Florida peninsula and North Florida. Helene’s wind field will continue to expand as the system moves northward.

Up to 20 feet of storm surge is still possible across the Big Bend and parts of the Apalachicola area. Up to 8 feet of storm surge is also possible across the west portion of Central Florida.

Rainfall will be extensive, especially across the panhandle of north Florida. Flash flooding is possible, especially as Helene inches closer. Heavy rains will continue to move up the state. Some of these heavy rains have had thunderstorms embedded in them, and the National Weather Service has issued several tornado warnings across South Florida and Central Florida on Thursday morning. The tornado watch will continue in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday. Please remain indoors and continue to monitor the weather closely.

——————————————

(Spanish version)

Helene es ahora un huracán de categoría mayor con vientos máximos sostenidos de 120 mph. El huracán continúa fortaleciéndose y ganará más velocidad.

Se pronostica una marejada ciclónica catastrófica y mortal a lo largo de partes del Panhandle y Big Bend. Grandes olas ya están golpeando contra la costa oeste de Florida, y las aguas seguirán subiendo a medida que la tormenta se mueva hacia el norte.

Los cortes de energía están aumentando en todo el estado. Actualmente, hay más de 100,000 clientes sin electricidad, la mayoría en el suroeste de Florida. Los cortes de energía serán generalizados en el Panhandle a medida que Helene llegue y avance.

Historia previa detallando los impactos:

Se experimentan vientos con fuerza de tormenta tropical en el sureste de Florida. Esto significa vientos sostenidos entre 39 y 57 mph. La costa oeste de Florida continúa sintiendo el rango superior de vientos con fuerza de tormenta tropical y ráfagas con fuerza de huracán. Los vientos aumentarán rápidamente en el norte de Florida en las próximas horas y continuarán volviéndose aún más fuertes a medida que avance la tarde y la noche. Recuerde, se espera que Helene toque tierra el jueves por la noche en el área de Big Bend, Florida. Es muy probable que haya cortes de energía generalizados en toda la península de Florida y el norte de Florida. El campo de vientos de Helene continuará expandiéndose a medida que el sistema se mueva hacia el norte.

Todavía es posible que haya marejadas ciclónicas de hasta 20 pies en Big Bend y partes del área de Apalachicola. También es posible que haya marejadas ciclónicas de hasta 8 pies en la parte oeste de Florida Central.

Las lluvias serán abundantes, especialmente en la franja norte de Florida. Es posible que haya inundaciones repentinas, especialmente a medida que Helene se acerca. Las fuertes lluvias continuarán avanzando hacia el norte del estado. Algunas de estas fuertes lluvias han tenido tormentas eléctricas incorporadas, y el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional ha emitido varios avisos de tornado en el sur y el centro de Florida el jueves por la mañana. La vigilacia de tornado continuará vigente hasta las 8 p. m. del jueves. Permanezca en el interior y continúe monitoreando las condiciones del tiempo de cerca.

