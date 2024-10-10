© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
LIVE BLOG: Updates on Hurricane Milton
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Dangerous Milton makes landfall in Siesta Key, ongoing flash flooding and severe weather threat continues

Storm Center | By Leslie Hudson
Published October 10, 2024 at 12:02 AM EDT

Dangerous Milton continues to cross Florida bringing damaging winds, flash flooding and severe weather.

NEW AS OF 11PM: Hurricane Milton has been downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane. Milton made landfall on Siesta Key near 8:30PM.

Milton’s winds should maintain hurricane strength as it crosses the State, although the winds will start to slowly decrease through the overnight hours. Milton’s highest inland winds are expected in Polk Osceola, and eventually Brevard counties.

The onslaught of Milton’s damaging winds and torrential rains will be a concern through the overnight and well into Thursday. As of 11PM, Milton’s dangerous storm surge continued to impact the Port Charlotte area, Punta Gorda, Bradenton, and Sarasota areas.

There is also an ongoing risk of rotating thunderstorms that can create dangerous tornadoes. Earlier on Wednesday the Wellington/Palm Beach Gardens area sustained significant damage from a powerful tornado.

Along with the severe weather threat, there is a substantial risk for additional flash flood emergencies along the I-4 corridor in the coming hours.

Metro Orlando and surrounding cities have already received 6 inches of rain. Another 8-10 inches of rain is possible through Thursday.

Earlier this evening, the St. Pete area received over 16 inches of rain and was under a flash flood emergency, which is the highest flash flooding threat issued. As of 11PM, a flash flood emergency continued for Lakeland, Winter Haven and Wesley Chapel until 4AM Thursday morning.

The Tampa Bay area was spared the brunt of Milton’s storm surge, in fact, Milton created a reverse storm surge across Tampa Bay.

As Milton exits Florida’s east coast, there is still a concern for a storm surge along NE Florida of 3-5 feet and torrential flooding in the central Florida area will likely cause considerable flooding along the St. Johns River and communities all along the northern and central eastern counties.

Make sure to have at least 2 ways to get weather warnings and alerts throughout Thursday to keep up with developing weather.
