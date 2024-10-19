© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Man who vowed to ride out Hurricane Milton on his boat is arrested in Tampa

WUSF | By AP
Published October 19, 2024 at 8:40 AM EDT
Boats sit partially submerged in water after Hurricane Helene
Mike Carlson
/
AP
Boats sit partially submerged after Hurricane Helene on Sept. 28 in St. Petersburg.

The man who gained social media fame with TikTok posts as he was riding out two hurricanes in his boat has been arrested in Tampa.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrest records show Joseph Malinowsky, 54, known as “Lt. Dan” after his TikTok posts, was arrested Friday for trespassing and failure to appear in court on previous charges of operating an unregistered vehicle and having no valid drivers license.

Malinowsky rejected pleas from officials to seek shelter and instead remained in his boat during Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

Malinowsky, whose nickname comes from a character in the movie “Forrest Gump” who rides out a hurricane in a boat, remained jailed Saturday, according to online jail records.

Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
