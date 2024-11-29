Two fronts on the way to Florida: Rain & storms, followed by a cold blast; see the timing

Florida is getting ready to experience another blast of cold air in the coming weeks. One front brings the chance of rain and scattered storms, and then a second one reinforces the cold and dry air to start the week.

The first cold front will push through North and Central Florida early Friday, where the highest risk for scattered storms is. As the cold front continues to move south, its moisture will become even more scarce, and the chances of rain will decrease. This cold front will also lose a bit of speed, and a few showers could still affect South Florida through the Florida Keys on Saturday. Rain showers could still affect coastal Miami-Dade through Palm Beach counties on Saturday afternoon into the evening. The rest of the peninsula will enjoy the rain-free conditions on Saturday, which will continue through the coming week as another cold front will push through on Monday. This second cold front does not come with moisture but will open the gates for the colder air to sink in.

A cold front will increase the cloud and storm coverage on Friday across North and Central Florida.

Panhandle & North Florida

The Panhandle from Pensacola through Jacksonville will go from lows around the mid-40s on Saturday morning to the mid to upper 30s on Monday morning. This same area will have even colder temperatures on Tuesday morning, as temperatures could be around the freezing mark or below around sunrise. Make sure you take that jacket with you on Monday. The afternoon will remain cold, with highs struggling to get out of the 50s.

Central Florida

The cold front will be moving slowly over Central Florida on Friday so that clouds will linger. Throughout the day, there is a chance for showers and even an isolated storm that cannot be ruled out. Regarding the temperatures, the region will stay around the mid-60s on Saturday. There will likely be clouds lingering on Saturday through the late evening. Expect the second cold front to push through and impact the temperatures, pushing all the clouds southward. Highs on Sunday afternoon will be around the mid-60s, but the skies will clear, and the winds will pick up. These north gusty winds will make the temperatures feel much more cooler. By Monday morning, lows will be in the mid to upper 40s, while Tuesday morning will be much colder, with some rural, inland areas across Central Florida dropping to the mid to upper 30s.

South Florida

South Florida will stay with the warmest temperatures to end the week. Highs could reach the mid-80s across the area on Friday afternoon, but there will be increasing clouds and the chance for scattered showers in the evening and on Saturday. The cold will be slowing down as it arrives in South Florida, and this slowdown will keep the rain chances around on Saturday. There will still be clouds on Saturday, keeping the highs around the mid-70s and the evening around the upper 60s.

Sunday will be a transitional day, as the skies will try to clear and drier air will try to filter through, but it won't be until early Monday, after the second cold front finally pushes through and sweeps away all the clouds, that the humidity will drop and there will be a considerable drop in temperatures. Winds will start to pick up late on Sunday, and the seas will get rougher. Wind gusts could reach 20 mph on Monday. Monday morning temperatures will be slightly cooler, around the low to mid-60s. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid-70s, and Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the 50s. It's not quite the temperatures for iguanas to fall, but it's getting closer to it.