This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

On Hurricane Helene's first anniversary, a conversation about storm coverage

WUSF | By Meghan Bowman
Published September 26, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
An image of a large, white swirling hurricane in the gulf.
AP
/
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 5:51 p.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Helene in the Gulf of Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024.

Megan Borowski, senior meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, and WUSF News Director Mary Shedden share lessons learned from last year's devastating hurricanes.

The anniversary of Hurricane Helene making landfall is Sept. 26. The eye of the storm did not make a direct hit on the Tampa Bay region. Still, it did have a devastating impact on many Floridians.

"Don't just take the intensity of the storm and be like, 'OK, it's just a tropical storm. I'm going to be fine,' " Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Senior Meteorologist Megan Borowski said.

ALSO READ: A USF researcher suggests a new hurricane measuring scale

Take Helene for example. It was an extratropical cyclone when it reached the Carolinas and then dumped tremendous amounts of rainfall.

"We've seen many, many, many times tropical storms dump feet worth of rainfall over a particular area," Borowski said.

"So don't think that if a storm is a quote, unquote, 'a weak storm,' that you might not have catastrophic impacts. ... Take each storm seriously, because each storm is different."

Hurricane season runs June 1 through Nov. 30

WUSF News Director Mary Shedden spoke with Borowski about the 2025 season and the impacts still being felt from the 2024 season, especially from Hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton.

"We're having a conversation about the work we do," Shedden said. "But also some of the things that you can think about as this year is underway."

In the conversation below, Shedden and Borowski discuss how coverage changes from 10 days prior to the storm to after it has passed.

"This year, we're looking at anywhere from six to 10 hurricanes ... three to five of which actually could be major hurricanes," Borowski said.

Borowski shares how FPREN tracks storms. She said it's important people do not judge a storm based on its classification from the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

The conversation was presented by the Community Foundation Tampa Bay at the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin.

Stormy Weather: a conversation about hurricane preparedness
Listen to the full conversation here with WUSF News Director Mary Shedden and Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Senior Meteorologist Megan Borowski. They discuss hurricane preparedness and how media outlets and meteorologists cover storms.
WUSF News Director Mary Shedden talks with Megan Borowski, the senior meteorologist with Florida Public Radio Emergency Network at the Stormy Weather event

Read the full transcript here.

Meghan Bowman
I love getting to know people and covering issues that matter most to our audience. I get to do that every day as WUSF’s community engagement reporter. I focus on Your Florida, a project connecting Floridians with their state government.
See stories by Meghan Bowman
