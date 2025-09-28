Expect indirect impacts from Imelda along Florida's east coast

Tropical Storm Imelda continues to move north at about 9 mph, and during the 8 p.m. Sunday advisory it was located about 335 miles southeast of Cape Canaveral. It is expected to continue intensifying and is likely to gain hurricane status by Tuesday night.

Tropical storm watches have been discontinued by the National Hurricane Center. These were in effect from Palm Beach County to the Flagler-Volusia line. There are no watches or tropical storm warnings or effects for any part of the continental United States. A warning is in effect for the Bahamas.

/ The immediate coast between Central and North Florida could have some spots with up to 2.5 inches of rain as Imelda's rain bands move in sporadically.

Imelda will continue to move north between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. By Monday afternoon, the track is starting to show a more north-northeast turn, which will place Imelda about 200 to 250 miles east of Brevard County.

/ The immediate coast between South Florida and the Treasure Coast could have some spots with up to 2 inches of rain as Imelda's rain bands move in sporadically. Inland areas will receive much less rain.

This is a safe distance; therefore, we're not expecting the heaviest precipitation from the system or the strongest winds, although there will be an indirect impact on the east coast of Florida. Imelda will continue to be a rather messy system at least for the beginning of the week, while it remains a tropical storm. The strongest maximum sustained winds and gusts will remain focused to the east of the center, well away from Florida, even as the system's wind field expands. The east coast of Florida is likely to experience breezy conditions, especially between Sunday night and Monday night, before the system starts to take an easterly turn on Tuesday morning.

/ Chance to experience tropical storm force winds lowered along Florida's East Coast. Breezy conditions are expected, but not sustained winds of 39 mph or higher.

There will be some isolated, heavy downpours moving in toward the coast, especially between Palm Coast and Port St. Lucie. This is where widespread rain is expected through Wednesday, with a range of 1 to 2 inches.

Interior areas of Florida are likely to see more sunshine than rain, with temperatures expected to be hotter, at least through the first half of the week.

1 of 3 — Snip20250928_14.png / 2 of 3 — Snip20250928_12.png / 3 of 3 — Snip20250928_13.png /

The biggest concern with Imelda remains in the marine area. Please stay off the water. The seas will remain very dangerous throughout the first half of the week. Winds are churning up the waters and creating high waves; some waves could reach 12 feet, even closer to the shore, and higher seas are expected closer to Imelda's center.

The waves and winds could create beach erosion along the east coast. There will also be a high risk of rip currents to start the work week.

