Record lows keep the mercury plummeting around the region

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published November 11, 2025 at 10:13 AM EST
Wind chill map
National Weather Service Ruskin office
Wind chills as low as 23 degrees were reported this morning in the region.

Wind chills of a brisk 23 degrees in Brooksville and 27 degrees in Lake Wales were reported this morning. Scattered power outages were also reported.

Record lows were set this morning in most areas of west central Florida.

Lows plummeted down to 35 degrees in Brooksville, 36 in Winter Haven, 38 degrees in St. Petersburg, 39 in Tampa and 40 in Sarasota and Bradenton.

The National Weather Service in Ruskin was reporting wind chills blasting down to a freezing 23 degrees in Brooksville and 27 degrees in Lake Wales.

Today's highs are forecast to barely break out of the 50s, with a high of 60 forecast in Tampa.

weather map
National Weather Service Ruskin office

The demand for electricity surged, as people turned on their heaters for the first time since early spring.

As of 10 a.m., Duke Energy reported 117 households were without power in St. Petersburg; 37 in the Clearwater/Palm Harbor area; 29 in Tarpon Springs and New Port Richey; and 59 households in Hernando County around Brooksville.

Tampa Electric was reporting 136 outages in Hillsborough County, with about 44 concentrated in the Riverview area and 47 in south Tampa. Another 11 outages were reported around Bartow.

In Manatee County 52 outages were reported by Florida Power and Light as of 10 a.m. In Sarasota County, 194 outages were reported in the morning.

Temperature chart
National Weather Service Ruskin office
Highs forecast for today

Steve Newborn
I cover Florida’s unending series of issues with the environment and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
