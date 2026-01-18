© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Small part of the Sunshine State becomes Snowy State as Florida gets snow for second straight year

By Associated Press
Published January 18, 2026 at 2:08 PM EST
1 of 5  — Yellow and white road trucks on a wet road.
Florida Department of Transportation crews workers treated roads in Northwest Florida for snow Saturday, Jan. 17, and Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.
Florida Dept. of Transportation District 3 / Courtesy
2 of 5  — Six camera views of roads and highways. In some, rain falls; in others, snow falls and accumulates on the grass.
Snow fell — and stuck for a short time — on a number of roads and highways in northwest Florida Saturday, Jan. 17, and Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.
Florida Dept. of Transportation District 3 / Courtesy
3 of 5  — Two trucks drive at night down a road in front of two state buildings.
Snow fell in Tallahassee at the state Capitol Saturday, Jan. 17 and Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.
Florida Dept. of Transportation District 3 / Courtesy
4 of 5  — Snow falls on a road, grassy, and palm trees. One sign reads Emergency Stopping Only. The other Welcome to Florida, The Sunshine State.
Snow fell — and stuck for a short time — in northwest Florida Saturday, Jan. 17, and Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.
Florida Dept. of Transportation District 3 / Courtesy
5 of 5  — Group of people in bright yellow jackets with the word FDOT on the back stand in a circle talking. Large trucks are in the background.
Florida Department of Transportation workers prepare to respond to winter weather in Northwest Florida Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.
Florida Dept. of Transportation District 3 / Courtesy

A small part of Florida is the Snowy State for the second year in a row.

Snow briefly covered the grass and rooftops in parts of the western Florida Panhandle on Sunday morning as just enough frigid air rushed in behind a cold front to turn the last rain showers into snowflakes in the Sunshine State.

Elsewhere, the winter weather promised to interfere with playoff football in places — Boston and Chicago — more accustomed to it, although the visiting teams come from warmer climes.

The southern snow wasn't a once-in-a-lifetime thing. Less than a year ago, on Jan. 21, 2025, some of the same areas of Florida that briefly saw frosty lawns received up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow in what was the most significant snowfall in many places since the late 1800s.

Snow photos flooded social media. There were a few flakes on the beach and snow nestled into palm fronds.

It was too warm to stick to the roads, but a dusting of snow sat on the grass for a little while before mostly melting.

The rare snow in the South wasn't just in Florida. Southeastern Alabama and southern Georgia also reported snow in areas that also got to celebrate a second winter wonderland in less than a year.

Snow covered the ground in Columbus and Macon, Georgia, and officials warned enough might fall to make travel treacherous.

Heavier snowfall was expected to hit New England. Three to five inches (7.6 to 12.7 centimeters) of snow was predicted for this afternoon and tonight in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, where the New England Patriots are hosting the Houston Texans.

Those in the Boston area can expect “wet and heavy” snow showers, said National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle Pederson, although the heaviest snowfall isn’t expected to start until 7 p.m., long after the game’s 2 p.m. kickoff.

“There’s a low-pressure system passing offshore and it’s close enough to bring us some snow, but far enough away not to be a major hit,” Pederson said.

Snow — but much less of it — was also predicted for Chicago, but there, it’s the frigid temperatures that will come into play as the Bears host the Rams from sunny Los Angeles. Snow accumulation was expected to be minimal, but temperatures in the teens and a wind chill of near zero were the main concern.
Weather SnowWinter WeatherFlorida Panhandlenorthwest Florida
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
