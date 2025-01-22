Take a look at Northwest Florida's snow day

Pictures and videos show the aftereffects from the rare winter storm on Jan. 21.
When the City of Pensacola signed a local state of emergency, Mayor D.C. Reeves shared the message on Facebook saying "I never thought I'd have to issue one of these in the month of January, but here we are."
As of Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service measured a record-breaking 5.4 inches of snow in Mobile. That beats the 5 inches of snow recorded on Jan. 24, 1881. The last time it snowed in Pensacola was in 2014.