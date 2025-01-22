© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Take a look at Northwest Florida's snow day

WUWF
Published January 22, 2025 at 8:10 AM EST
Snowfall in Milton, Florida
Sandra Averhart
/
WUWF Public Media
Snowfall in Milton, Florida

Pictures and videos show the aftereffects from the rare winter storm on Jan. 21.

When the City of Pensacola signed a local state of emergency, Mayor D.C. Reeves shared the message on Facebook saying "I never thought I'd have to issue one of these in the month of January, but here we are."

As of Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service measured a record-breaking 5.4 inches of snow in Mobile. That beats the 5 inches of snow recorded on Jan. 24, 1881. The last time it snowed in Pensacola was in 2014.

>> Get weather updates from Florida Storms

>>> Road closures and info can be found here

WUWF staff and listeners shared their pictures of the snow day:

Snow in Milton
Sandra Averhart
/
WUWF Public Media
Snow in Milton

Snow in Milton
Sandra Averhart
/
WUWF Public Media
Snow in Milton

Snow in Milton
Sandra Averhart
/
WUWF Public Media
Snow in Milton

Snow in Flomaton, Alabama.
Eric Bossard
/
WUWF Public Media
Snow in Flomaton, Alabama.

Snow in Flomaton, Alabama
Eric Bossard
/
WUWF Public Media
Snow in Flomaton, Alabama

Snow in Pensacola, Florida
Hana Frenette
/
Courtesy photo
Snow in Pensacola, Florida

Snowfall in Pensacola
Hannah Roos
/
Courtesy photo
Snowfall in Pensacola

Hannah Roos
/
Courtesy photo

Snow in Pensacola
Hannah Roos
/
Courtesy photo
Snow in Pensacola

Elmo and Pippy watching the snow in Navarre
Jennie McKeon
/
WUWF Public Media
Elmo and Pippy watching the snow in Navarre

Kari Barlow and her snowball in Pensacola.
Kari Barlow
/
Courtesy photo
Kari Barlow and her snowball in Pensacola.

Snow in East Hill
Georgia Clarkson
/
Courtesy photo
Snow in East Hill

Empty downtown Pensacola ahead of snowfall
Christina Andrews
/
WUWF Public Media
Empty downtown Pensacola ahead of snowfall

Christina Andrews
/
WUWF Public Media

Snow in Fort Walton Beach
Darlene McKeon
/
Courtesy photo
Snow in Fort Walton Beach

Snow in Cantonment
Courtesy photo
Snow in Cantonment

Snow in Pensacola
Courtesy photo
Snow in Pensacola

Snow in Pensacola
Tasha Richardson
/
Courtesy photo
Snow in Pensacola

Snow under a streetlight in Milton
Christina Andrews
/
WUWF Public Media
Snow under a streetlight in Milton

