Take a look at Northwest Florida's snow day

When the City of Pensacola signed a local state of emergency, Mayor D.C. Reeves shared the message on Facebook saying "I never thought I'd have to issue one of these in the month of January, but here we are."

As of Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service measured a record-breaking 5.4 inches of snow in Mobile. That beats the 5 inches of snow recorded on Jan. 24, 1881. The last time it snowed in Pensacola was in 2014.

WUWF staff and listeners shared their pictures of the snow day:

Sandra Averhart / WUWF Public Media Snow in Milton

Eric Bossard / WUWF Public Media Snow in Flomaton, Alabama.

Hana Frenette / Courtesy photo Snow in Pensacola, Florida

Hannah Roos / Courtesy photo Snowfall in Pensacola

Jennie McKeon / WUWF Public Media Elmo and Pippy watching the snow in Navarre

Kari Barlow / Courtesy photo Kari Barlow and her snowball in Pensacola.

Georgia Clarkson / Courtesy photo Snow in East Hill

Christina Andrews / WUWF Public Media Empty downtown Pensacola ahead of snowfall

Darlene McKeon / Courtesy photo Snow in Fort Walton Beach

Christina Andrews / WUWF Public Media Snow under a streetlight in Milton

