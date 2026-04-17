UPDATE: SR-26 Wildfire now 60% contained

A wildfire that flared up near the intersection of SR-26 and CR-234 in Alachua County early Wednesday evening is still in the process of being contained. No structures have been affected, and the fire is now 60% contained. Firefighter crews are still on-site.

The brush/forest fire was originally estimated to be 400 acres large, but it's new size mapped out to be 302 acres. However, the Florida Forest Service - Waccasassa Forestry Center﻿ says additional spot fires enlarged its current size to 306 acres. The additional fires are now contained.

There are no additional road closures, and the visibility is clear per the Florida Highway Patrol.

The smoke has now traveled north of Alachua County.

Relative humidity levels will remain between 20-30% this weekend before plummeting to the teens and low 20s. This will pose a fire risk all weekend and into the start of next week especially since gusty winds are expected.