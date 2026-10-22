Why Florida doesn't see widespread, vibrant fall foliage

Shorter days across the Northern Hemisphere are helping to produce scenes of colorful leaves that make the landscape look picturesque, but Florida is often in a camp of its own when it comes to fall foliage.

The Sunshine State is home to hundreds of tree species due to its climate, which ranges from temperate to tropical, but very few participate in the annual foliage event.

Much of Florida's vegetation is considered by arborists to be evergreen, meaning it retains its foliage year-round and only sheds leaves as needed.

Data published by the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) show that some parts of the state can be comprised of 80% or more evergreen trees.

In areas near the Florida-Georgia border, the proportion of evergreen trees can drop to around 50%, meaning there are still some colorful leaves to be seen, but the display pales in comparison to the northern U.S.

Popular trees around the Sunshine State.

Some of the most common trees around the state, including palms, pines and mangroves, do not produce the same foliage displays as more deciduous trees.

Among the trees around the state that do lose their leaves or change color during the fall are cypress and maples.

However, the colors that become visible during the autumn season in Florida are often more muted than those found farther north.

Instead of vibrant oranges and reds, brown tones are often more prominent, partly because of the state's climate and the amount of daily sunlight.

A lack of cool overnight temperatures can limit the development of some of the most vibrant fall colors.

As daylight hours decrease, chlorophyll production generally slows down, and the pigment gradually breaks down, exposing the non-green colors.

The intensity of the orange, yellow and red colors varies from year to year, depending on weather and other environmental factors.

An ongoing drought can also play an important role and sometimes cause premature leaf loss that can be mistaken for fall foliage.

A significant drought can cause trees to lose their leaves prematurely, resulting in brown or sparse foliage.

For trees that do produce a color change, the annual process often begins in early November, with peak foliage in parts of Florida typically occurring in December. However, everything from cloudy days to hurricanes can influence the status of the season.

If you plan to travel to see the sights, as millions of leaf peepers do each year, Torreya State Park in Bristol, outside Tallahassee, is one of the destinations recommended by the Florida Park Service.

Its elevated terrain provides views of a landscape that differs from much of the rest of Florida, with tree species typically associated with more northern latitudes.

More traditional fall foliage can be found in the mountains of northern Georgia and the Carolinas, where reduced sunlight, cooler temperatures and higher elevations help produce brilliant autumnal colors.