Nor'easter producing dangerous surf, flooding along Florida’s east coast

Hazardous conditions along Florida’s east coast are expected to persist through the week, with rough surf, dangerous rip currents, beach erosion and coastal flooding prompting warnings from the National Weather Service.

The event marks the second nor’easter to affect the region over the past two weeks, with persistent rough surf contributing to beach erosion in some areas.

The prolonged period of northeast winds is being driven by a ridge of high pressure over the eastern United States and a developing area of low pressure over the southwestern Atlantic.

Hazardous conditions along coast to continue through most of the week.

At times, the weather pattern has produced scattered showers, but rain chances are expected to decrease as the week progresses.

Wind gusts of up to 35-45 mph will remain possible east of Interstate 95, while wind speeds are expected to decrease for inland locales.

Offshore, gale conditions will be likely, and small craft boaters are advised to stay in port if possible.

Beachgoers should also avoid entering the water with dangerous rip currents and waves as high as 11 feet along the Atlantic coastline.

Even experienced swimmers can run into difficulties if caught in a rip current, which can quickly carry them away from shore.

The coastal hazards coincide with a period of elevated astronomical high tides, which are commonly known as King Tides.

Most affected areas are parking lots, docks and other low-lying locations - places that typically flood first during a tropical system.

Drivers who encounter tidal flooding should thoroughly rinse their vehicles, as saltwater can cause corrosion and damage to electrical components.

King Tides could be rather problematic over the next month, as additional enhanced episodes are expected to occur from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9 and from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26.

These periods could bring additional coastal flooding concerns, especially if the high tides coincide with heavy rainfall.

Forecast models indicate that the current northeasterly flow could continue for an extended period, with conditions remaining breezy until a more significant weather pattern change occurs.

Those planning to display outdoor Halloween decorations should make sure they are properly secured or consider waiting until the gusty conditions subside.

A pattern shift is expected to begin over the weekend, allowing temperatures to climb to above seasonal levels while also increasing the chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.