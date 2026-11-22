As millions of Americans prepare to travel for the Thanksgiving Day holiday, another developing storm system could complicate plans across Florida and much of the East Coast later in the week.

The expected wet weather event comes on the heels of a powerful storm system that drenched parts of Florida during the past week, dropping more than 2 feet of rain in some locations and producing conditions similar to those of a tropical storm.

Communities from the First Coast to the Space Coast were among the hardest hit, with some neighborhoods facing a prolonged flooding threat.

While sunshine is expected across parts of Florida early in the Thanksgiving week, scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast to become widespread across much of the peninsula from Wednesday into Thursday.

The unsettled weather is expected to impact much of the I-95 corridor and the Eastern Seaboard on Thanksgiving Day.

Futurecast showing another southern storm system during the runup to Thanksgiving.

And the weather could impact visitors with some 81.5 million Americans traveling at least 50 miles from home for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA.

While the number of travelers is expected to be down compared with last year, airlines and roadways are still expected to be busy, especially during the runup to the holiday.

"After three years of record highs, the number of travelers is slightly lower partly because of higher travel costs this year. But travelers won't notice much of a difference on the roads and at the airports, since projected volumes remain near record levels," Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement.

According to the travel association, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami rank among the most popular destinations due to theme parks, cruise ports and other outdoor activities.

AAA Thanksgiving travel history & forecast.

Weather impacts around the country

Once again, the week's headlines will be highlighted by storm systems on both coasts, with unsettled weather also expected across the Pacific Northwest from Washington state to Northern California.

However, the greatest weather concerns for Thanksgiving travel will be area of low pressure developing off the coast of Florida before tracking northward along the Eastern Seaboard.

Cities including Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, Washington, D.C., Baltimore and even New York City could experience a wet and dreary Thanksgiving Day precipitation works northward.

On the backside of the system, snowflakes could fly across portions of the Great Lakes but snowfall accumulations, if any, are expected to be minimal.

For those planning to travel home after the Thanksgiving Day holiday, much of the country is expected to see favorable weather conditions as high pressure builds in during the final days of November and into the first days of meteorological winter.

Still, with a strong El Niño pattern in place, Florida and much of the southeastern U.S. is expected to see additional periods of stormy weather through the winter season.

The Christmas travel period is set to kick off on Dec. 18 and run through at least Jan. 3.