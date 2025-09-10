© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Ticks are spreading into new areas

Published September 10, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT

Ticks are spreading to parts of the country they’ve never been found before, and warmer weather means they’re feeding more months out of the year.  But to keep humans safe, scientists need more local surveillance to track which species are moving to new areas and carrying which diseases.

Without that knowledge, local doctors and health officials won’t know that new species of ticks have arrived, carrying new health risks.

Aaron Bolton with Montana Public Radio reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

