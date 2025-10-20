Encompass Health opens 'cutting edge’ rehab hospital in St. Petersburg

The nation’s largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals has opened a 50-bed facility in St. Petersburg.

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of St. Petersburg celebrated its grand opening Oct. 9. Approximately 100 people staff the 57,000-square-foot facility, and company officials expect that number to reach 150 in five years.

The hospital is open round-the-clock and provides innovative rehabilitative services for people with severe injuries.

CEO Molly Arau highlighted what differentiates Encompass Health from other companies and facilities.

“We’re a free-standing hospital — our competitors in the area are not,” Arau told the Catalyst. “We have 50 private rooms, which I know the competitors in our area do not. The technology we have in the building — the type of equipment therapists have to place our patients on — is very specific to what diagnosis they may come in with.”

Encompass Health announced plans for the hospital — one of multiple health care facilities to open in west St. Petersburg over the past few years — in November 2022. The site was formerly home to a Wells Fargo bank building.

The rehab hospital serves patients recovering from strokes, brain and spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. Ensuring they regain function and independence is the overarching goal.

A daily living suite to simulate real-world activities

Encompass Health provides 24-hour nursing care, and patients receive at least three hours of intensive therapy five days a week. The facility also offers an expansive therapy gym, advanced rehab technologies, an in-house pharmacy and a dining room.

Arau said a daily living suite with a kitchen and laundry equipment allows patients to simulate real-world activities before leaving the facility, “just to make sure they are achieving all of their goals, so that’s pretty unique.”

Encompass Health’s nurses staff an in-house dialysis suite. Arau said not relying on contractors increases comfortability and convenience for patients.

She noted that an “absolutely beautiful” courtyard, an extension of the gym, has varied terrain. Patients can practice navigating gazebo stairs, curbs, grass, gravel and brick.

Arau said the company tailors equipment and “cutting-edge” technology to patients, whether they are overcoming the effects of a stroke or need speech therapy. Encompass Health trains “highly skilled” therapists accordingly.

The St. Petersburg location, at 1000 Tyrone Blvd. N., is the company’s 25th in Florida. Encompass Health's national footprint includes 171 hospitals in 39 states and Puerto Rico.

“Inpatient rehab is the only thing Encompass Health does,” said Hayley Hyde, business development director. “So, we feel that we’re given the tools to best care for our patients within each community, and that’s why we continue to grow.”



The facility’s areas, including its courtyard, were designed to aid patients.

Arau said patients typically stay at the facility for less than 13 days. While someone who needs “a lot of support” could require additional care, it is “rare that we would see someone in our building over three weeks.”

“We really do individualize that care for our patients,” Arau added. “We also have a very robust medical staff.”

Rehab for a variety of specialties

She explained that the medical staff includes pulmonology, cardiology, neurology, psychology and nephrology specialists.

“I know that contributes to a shorter length of stay,” Arau said.

Arau and Hyde transferred to the St. Petersburg facility from Encompass Health’s Largo location. Many staffers have also previously worked in other areas, and each department has a dedicated recruiter.

Arau said the company hired several current St. Petersburg employees at a local 10-hour job fair.

“We are opening with 100% of our core positions filled,” she said.

Encompass Health is still hiring “PRN” (as needed) staff to fill-in. Arau said she hopes they become full-time employees when the hospital reaches its 50-bed capacity.

Araua said the company is always looking to expand, with plans for the St. Petersburg facility to feature an additional 30 beds in the next few years. Hyde noted the nation’s aging population, and that Encompass Health accepts all patients over 18.

“The biggest challenge we have had, coming from another hospital, is not having enough beds to serve our communities,” Hyde said.

Araua believes Encompass Health offers more “just a hospital.” She called it a place for “recovery, resilience and renewal” that helps patients regain the “strength, skills and confidence” needed to “reclaim their independence.”

“We are here to support patients and families,” Arau continued. “We want them to feel supported, understood and empowered.”