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Live from the produce section: Grocery store launches concert series inspired by NPR's Tiny Desk

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 18, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT
A still from a Mercadito Concert at Fiesta Fresh Market. (Courtesy of Alvaro Aguilar)
Courtesy of Alvaro Aguilar
A still from a Mercadito Concert at Fiesta Fresh Market. (Courtesy of Alvaro Aguilar)

NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts have inspired a family-owned grocery store to put on live music in the produce section. The series is called Mercadito Concerts. Now, their videos are getting attention across the country.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with José Luis Aguilar Garcia, co-owner of Fiesta Fresh Market in New Castle, Delaware, and Fernando Hurtado, the independent journalist behind “In The Hyphen.”

@fiestafreshmarket
Just put the bananas in the bag bro @erre6ixx
♬ original sound - Fiesta Fresh Market
@fiestafreshmarket
Ay amor by @selines #selines tag a local artist who might be interested in doing a live session at our store!
♬ original sound - Fiesta Fresh Market

Find a playlist of songs from Mercadito Concerts here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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