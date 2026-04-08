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After Trump's mounting threats against Iran, U.S. and Iran reach two-week ceasefire agreement

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 8, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT
Journalists from foreign media based in Tehran document damage from U.S.-Israeli strikes in a residential area of the town of Fardis, west of Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 3, 2026. (Vahid Salemi/AP)
Vahid Salemi/AP
Journalists from foreign media based in Tehran document damage from U.S.-Israeli strikes in a residential area of the town of Fardis, west of Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 3, 2026. (Vahid Salemi/AP)

After escalating threats on social media, President Trump says the United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire deal. The U.S. will stop its attacks if Iran opens the Strait of Hormuz.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks with NPR White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram about the reaction in Washington and what the deal calls for.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Here & Now Newsroom
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