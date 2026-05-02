Tallahassee NAACP files lawsuit looking to block TMH sale to FSU

A lawsuit has been filed looking to block the sale of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital to Florida State University.

The Tallahassee Branch of the NAACP and a group of Tallahassee residents have filed the lawsuit, saying TMH would be operating without a license due to them and FSU still being in negotiations about a new lease.

FSU reached an agreement with the City of Tallahassee in March to pay almost $110 million for the hospital's assets, as well as pledge $250 million in short-term improvements to TMH's healthcare offerings and over a billion in the long-term.

The issue was hotly debated and led to another 3 to 2 city commission vote that has decided most controversial items before the commission since 2020.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey supported the transfer, saying it will help transform healthcare access in North Florida.

"Out of the 20 years that I have served in elected office, this will probably be the most important, if not one of the most important votes that I will take. (It's) one of the most important decisions as an elected official that we can take in our careers," he said.

Commissioner Jack Porter voted no, expressing concerns about transparency in the process and worries about handing a major community healthcare resource to a state entity.

"To date, there's been no appraisal, no plan, no discussion of alternative models for a partnership that don't involve a sale, no willingness of the majority to compromise. I believe this could have been a five zero vote. I fully believe that," she said.

Requests for comment from Jack McLean, the lawyer for the NAACP, and the City of Tallahassee are pending.

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