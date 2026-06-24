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An extraordinary new obesity drug is still awaiting FDA approval. Why is one man allowed access?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 24, 2026 at 11:48 AM EDT

Millions of Americans are eagerly awaiting a powerful new drug from Eli Lilly called retatrutide, which promises to treat severe obesity more effectively than previous GLP-1 class drugs.

Yet drugmaker Eli Lilly and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have granted access to one man, through the FDA’s so-called “compassionate use” program.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with STAT reporter Lizzy Lawrence about why this person might be receiving special treatment.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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