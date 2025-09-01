One of Busch Gardens' original rides is closing

If you've ever been to Busch Gardens, chances are you've ridden the Stanley Falls Flume.

Or maybe waited until the log-shaped car came splashing down, drenching park-goers as it came to its final rest.

In a social media post on Friday, Busch Gardens said the ride is closing effective Sept. 7.

The flume was one of the park's original rides when it opened in 1973.

Busch Gardens didn't offer any specifics for the closure, other than to say it is making way for what it calls an "exciting new attraction."

The closure comes months after the park announced it was launching a nearly $40 million transformation that will include new animals, new food, and more.

This includes Wild Oasis at Jungala, a kid-friendly attraction that opened in May. It features an immersive splash pad, self-guided scavenger hunt, and climbing structures.