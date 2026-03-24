This LGBTQ+ film festival is back with a new name and more events

The Tampa Bay International Gay & Lesbian Film Festival started nearly 40 years ago as an extension of Tampa Pride.

The group re-branded this year as simply "TIGLFF,” making events even more inclusive and accessible, and emphasizing support for the trans community.

“The state of the world right now definitely puts queer and trans people in a place where we seek community, and we want to find each other,” said Unity Jalal, TIGLFF president.

“We want to protect each other. We want to have safe spaces for us. We want to see ourselves on the screen. We want to see ourselves in community. We want to find each other. And I think that's critical, and that's important," Jalal continued.

ALSO READ: Tampa Pride won't be held in 2026, citing 'political and economic climate'

Nick Cardello / Courtesy TIGLFF TIGLFF President Unity Jalal at the 2025 Transgender Film Festival in St. Petersburg.

Trans film fest & pride weekend

The Tampa Bay Transgender Film Festival, one of its signature events, started as a partnership with St. Pete Pride in 2020. This year, it’s expanding to a full Trans Pride Weekend. Events will be held in both St. Petersburg and Tampa for the first time.

Jalal said the organization is used to hosting three film festivals, but decided to try a different approach in 2026.

"Why not host two, but make them bigger and better and with more films, more events, more ability to expand across the Bay instead of being limited to only one location," Jalal said.

She said the rebrand and event expansions also make clear their commitment to welcoming and celebrating trans and gender-diverse people.

ALSO READ: Pride of Tampa will host festival in March after Tampa Pride canceled parade

"It's always been community-oriented. It's always been by us, for us when it comes to queer arts and film, and we want to respect that history and that legacy, while also moving TIGLFF forward."

Trans Pride Weekend is March 26-29 and will feature several film screenings, an art market and a community picnic.

A variety of films

While some of the films may issue trigger warnings for topics like dysphoria, violence, and death, Jalal wants viewers to know not every film necessarily features depressing, traumatic or heavy content.

“We really try to include film from all different genres. We’ve had sci-fi and action and we've had comedies and romance and like all kinds of different types of films that so happened to feature queer characters.”

A newly formed group called Pride of Tampa is also hosting a festival on March 28 after Tampa Pride canceled its annual parade due to the "current political and economic climate."

Interested in attending? Here’s what to know

What: Trans Pride Weekend

Where: Various locations in St. Pete and Tampa. RSVPs and/or ticket purchases will be required to get access to specific locations. If you know the event location, please do not share this information publicly for the safety of the community.

When: March 26-29, 2026.

You can find more information about specific films here.

For other details, visit the TIGLFF website.