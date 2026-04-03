Land swap gives more land to group preserving Tampa's Zion Cemetery

A parcel of land with unmarked graves from the early 1900s is being given back to a group preserving Zion Cemetery in Tampa, city leaders announced Thursday.

This was Tampa's first African American cemetery. Mayor Jane Castor described it as a "place where those who had experienced one of the harshest times in our country's history were laid to rest."

"This process of bringing justice to those who are buried at Zion cemetery and recognizing their hardship and the value to our community is long overdue, and we know that this has been a tedious process. I thank everyone for their patience," she said.

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Businessman Richard Gonzmart owned just over an acre of property at 3721 N. Florida Avenue, next to cemetery land held by the Tampa Housing Authority.

"To think that people were just discarded, it's just not right. So I bought it," Gonzmart said.

The land he bought years ago was found to have more than 100 forgotten graves. Gonzmart's great-grandfather founded the historic Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City in 1905.

"We thank you for letting us be that person, that family that's always wanted to do the right thing from the very first moment," he said, pledging to donate $100,000 to a memorial.

The city council approved a land swap deal that allows the property to go to the Zion Cemetery Maintenance and Preservation Society after a six-month escrow.

In return, Gonzmart will get another piece of land on North Highland Avenue in Tampa Heights, Castor said.

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"Some may wonder why this is such a milestone and why we care so deeply about righting this wrong," said Councilwoman Naya Young.

Councilwoman Naya Young said some may be curious about why this is a milestone and why they care "so deeply about righting this wrong."

For starters, she said residents could likely have family members buried there and not know it.

"Hundreds of African-Americans were laid to rest at the Zion cemetery from the time it was founded in 1901 and even after the land was sold to white landowners," Young said. "It's also a matter of paying our respects to those who endure the pain and cruelty of slavery, restoring their sacred burial ground and sharing its history is really the least that we can do."

Speakers at Thursday's event also thanked journalist Paul Guzzo, who uncovered the history of the cemetery while working at the Tampa Bay Times.