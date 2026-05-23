Florida budget includes $50 million for Hillsborough College as part of Rays' stadium deal

Florida lawmakers agreed Friday to include $50 million in the state budget for Hillsborough College campus improvements tied to a proposal to build a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays.

But state Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Ed Hooper said the funding isn’t set until financing agreements are completed between the team and local governments.

This week, the Hillsborough County Commission and Tampa City Council passed a non-binding memorandum of understanding that allows negotiations to move forward on items not detailed in the MOU.

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Hooper said the Legislature needs something more concrete.

“Look, that's not a done deal yet,” Hooper said. “I just believe that until that issue is resolved and signed and sealed, I don't know that the state should commit $50 million to help Hillsborough College rebuild three buildings that are in dire need of a lot of upgrade and upkeep and renovation.”

The Rays want to build a $2.3 billion indoor stadium on land that is now used by Hillsborough College's Dale Mabry campus. The team has committed to paying over $1.2 billion and all cost overruns and wants about $976 million combined from the city and county.

ALSO READ: Hillsborough commission passes Rays stadium agreement. Tampa City Council votes next

The city’s vote on the MOU barely passed, 4-3, on Thursday. Councilors expressed concern over the inclusion of $80 million from a half-cent sales tax not intended for stadium construction and $100 million reinvested from future property taxes in an existing Community Redevelopment Area.

The CRA tax base would be boosted by the Rays’ plans to spend more than $8 billion on a surrounding multi-use stadium district that would include a rebuilt college.

The $50 million, included in a Public Education Capital Outlay (PECO) for campus improvements, was requested Jan. 19 by Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, with no mention of the stadium.

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Burgess’ request came a day before the college’s trustees and team agreed to begin negotiations, which resulted in a non-binding ground lease that was approved Wednesday.

“This is not money that's going to the Rays,” Hooper said Friday. “This is for Hillsborough College and a PECO project to build a new building to meet their students' needs, but I don't think that will be committed until there is a done deal.”

Hooper first mentioned the need for a finalized agreement on May 12. Two days later, the non-binding MOU was unveiled to the local boards ahead of this week’s votes.

“Well, it is amazing that then the … that same week, the memorandum of understanding came about,” Hooper chuckled on Friday.

ALSO READ: State money for Rays' stadium on hold until local pacts are done, Senate budget chief says

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been among the more vocal supporters of the stadium plan, although Hooper said the governor has indicated he’s not willing to commit to the $50 million if the local financing remains unresolved.

In April, during a public workshop, the Rays increased their request for the college relocation to $130 million, plus $20 million for infrastructure. There has been no word on whether the balance of the request was under consideration.