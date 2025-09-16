© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Mixed feelings from former residents as demolition begins at Tampa's Robles Park Village

WUSF | By Emma Brisk,
Gabriella Paul
Published September 16, 2025 at 4:35 AM EDT
Three poster boards stand on easels in front of a vacated public housing complex in Tampa called Robles Park Village.
1 of 4  — Robles Park Village demolition Gabriella Paul
Demolition of Robles Park Village, a now-vacated public housing complex dating back to the 1950s in Tampa, began on Sept. 15, 2025. It's the first phase in the long-awaited redevelopment of the housing site that was erected on top of Tampa's first burial ground for African Americans, known as Zion Cemetery.
Gabriella Paul / WUSF
A rendering of the Robles Park Village redevelopment plan.
2 of 4  — Robles park rendering.png
A rendering shows the Robles Park Village redevelopment that will include mixed-income housing, a community hub, a Zion Cemetery memorial and education center and other community amenities. Demolition began Monday, with groundbreaking for the master plan set for April 2026.
Courtesy of Tampa Housing Authority
Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers stands at a podium during a press conference at Robles Park Village in Tampa.
3 of 4  — Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers Robles Park Gabriella Paul
During a ceremony with project partners ahead of the demolition of Robles Park Village, Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers said her parents once lived at the public housing complex. "Today is a new day for Robles Park, when this is demolished and we're going to build some new apartments, townhouses, a grocery store, an educational center, and then Zion cemetery," she said.
Gabriella Paul / WUSF
Project partners of the Robles Park Village redevelopment project pose and smile in front of a backdrop with logos from Bank of America, Tampa Housing Authority and PMG Affordable.
4 of 4  — Robles Park Village demolition Gabriella Paul
Elected officials and private partners of the Robles Park Village redevelopment project pose for a photo after the demolition ceremony at the public housing complex on Sept. 15, 2025. Project partners include the Tampa Housing Authority, Bank of America and PMG Affordable.
Gabriella Paul / WUSF

The project will transform the now-vacant 1950s-era public housing complex into nearly 1,850 new homes, a community center and a memorial to the Zion Cemetery.

Bulldozers rolled into Robles Park Village on Monday, beginning Tampa’s ambitious affordable housing redevelopment project.

Mayor Jane Castor climbed aboard one to tear into the first building, marking the start of a mixed-income community that will also honor the city’s buried past.

The project will transform the now-vacant 1950s-era public housing complex into nearly 1,850 new homes and a 30,000-square-foot community center. The center will offer educational programs, job training, and healthcare access.

ALSO READ: A historical marker is unveiled at the once-forgotten Zion Cemetery in Tampa

But the land the village sits on carries a history that cannot be paved over.

In 2019, researchers uncovered nearly 800 unmarked graves from Zion Cemetery — Tampa’s first African American burial ground, which dates back to 1901. Records show only a handful of graves were ever relocated.

The rest remain beneath Robles Park, hidden under decades of housing development and forgotten by much of the city.

A woman stands in front of a boarded up doorway at Robles Park Village in Tampa.
Gabriella Paul
/
WUSF
Cheryll Jenkans stands in front of a boarded-up doorway at 610 N. Avon Ave. in Robles Park Village. The public housing complex is being demolished to make way for a mixed-use housing community. A HUB Community Center and the Zion Cemetery Memorial and Genealogy Center will also be located on site.

Plans for the new housing development include the Zion Cemetery Memorial and Genealogy Center, which will honor those buried, offer access to ancestry research and educate future generations.

“It’s going to be on the list of places that people say when you go to Tampa, not if, when you go to Tampa you’ve got to visit the Zion Cemetery Memorial site and Genealogy Center,” said Zion Preservation and Maintenance Society President Fred Hearns.

Many in attendance at Monday’s demolition ceremony were former residents who shared mixed feelings of celebrating the future and the bittersweetness of their old homes being torn down.

"I don’t look at it in no bad way. I look at it, something that needed to be better.”
Former resident Byron Jenkans

“Y’all taking our life away,” said Cheryll Jenkans. “This [was] all we got, it’s all we had, all our memories.”

“I don’t look at it in no bad way,” added Byron Jenkans. “I look at it, something that needed to be better.”

“I’m in hope that the residents do get to return, those that want to return,” said Angerloe Bellamy. “And that we can finally be as one, and communicate, and get together.”

After starting the demolition, Mayor Castor said she was very familiar with Robles Park Village from her time with the Tampa Police Department.

"I used to patrol this area as a young police officer during the crack cocaine heydays, and so I saw sort of the deterioration of many neighborhoods, including Robles Park," she said. "So to get this down and something new is great for our community."

Other speakers at the demolition included Congresswoman Kathy Castor, State Representatives Dianne Hart and Fentrice Driskell, and Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers, who all called the redevelopment a turning point.

“It was time,” said Myers. “But when we think about those who were living here, today they will be coming back with hope and new opportunities for their families.”

Groundbreaking on the project is planned to start April 2026.

The project is a private-public partnership involving the Tampa Housing Authority, the Bank of America Community Development Company, and Property Markets Group Affordable.
Tags
Politics Zion CemeteryForgotten CemeteriesCity of Tampa
Emma Brisk
Emma Brisk is a WUSF Zimmerman Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
See stories by Emma Brisk
Gabriella Paul
I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.
See stories by Gabriella Paul
Related Stories
  1. Robles Park Village, built on top of Zion Cemetery, will be demolished ahead of redevelopment
  2. Floridians seeking lost family in erased Black cemeteries need a research facility, a resident says
  3. As threats to Black cemeteries persist, a movement to preserve their sacred heritage gains strength
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now