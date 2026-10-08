6 Tampa Bay-area concerts this weekend: Jazz, electronic dance, 'Appalachian Funk-Rock' and more

Thursday

Allison Nash & Alejandro Arenas: Duet Our Way

St. Petersburg-based bass-and-voice duo Allison Nash and Alejandro Arenas bring their soulful sound and spirit of spontaneity to freeFall Theatre. Arenas is also known for his work with the acclaimed local ensemble La Lucha.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

Tickets: $20-$35

Info: freeFall Theatre

Saturday

Weatherday

Known professionally as Sputnik, the Swedish musician behind Weatherday has built a cult following through lo-fi, noise-pop and emo recordings created with minimal equipment, including iPhone GarageBand and hands-free microphones.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa

Tickets: $32

Info: Eventbrite

The Don Soledad Trio: Art & Passion

Guitarist Don Soledad joins flamenco dancer Laura Pirela and vibraphonist/percussionist Justin Steger for an evening celebrating the traditions of authentic Andalusian flamenco.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Fogartyville, 525 Kumquat Ct., Sarasota

Tickets: $15-$30

Info: Fogartyville

Dr. Bacon

The genre-defying band brings its signature blend of funk, soul, rock, bluegrass, jazz and hip-hop to Grand Central Brewhouse. The group describes its sound as "Appalachian Funk-Rock."

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Grand Central Brewhouse, 2340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

Tickets: Free

Info: Facebook Event

Open House Conspiracy 15th Anniversary

Founded in Tallahassee in 2011, Open House Conspiracy has evolved into one of Florida's best-known dance music collectives, presenting deep house, disco, techno and international DJs in DIY venues across the state.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Suite E Studios, 615 27th St. S., Suite E, St. Petersburg

Tickets: $25

Info: Eventbrite

Sunday

Pete Carney & Scotty Wright Perform West Side Story

Presented by the Tampa Jazz Club, saxophonist Pete Carney and pianist Scotty Wright perform selections from Leonard Bernstein's classic musical. Carney serves as Director of Jazz Studies at State College of Florida.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Mainstage Theatre, HCC Ybor, 1411 E. 11th Ave., Tampa

Tickets: $10-$30

Info: Tampa Jazz Club

