© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

6 Tampa Bay-area concerts this weekend: Jazz, electronic dance, 'Appalachian Funk-Rock' and more

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published October 8, 2026 at 5:04 AM EDT
a painting of a field of sunflowers with a figure holding a blue balloon stands off centered
Weatherday
/
Eventbrite
Weatherday Poster

From jazz and flamenco to underground indie music and electronic dance culture, this week's live music picks showcase the diversity of Tampa Bay's arts scene.

Thursday

Allison Nash & Alejandro Arenas: Duet Our Way

St. Petersburg-based bass-and-voice duo Allison Nash and Alejandro Arenas bring their soulful sound and spirit of spontaneity to freeFall Theatre. Arenas is also known for his work with the acclaimed local ensemble La Lucha.

When: 7 p.m.
Where: freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
Tickets: $20-$35
Info: freeFall Theatre

Saturday

Weatherday

Known professionally as Sputnik, the Swedish musician behind Weatherday has built a cult following through lo-fi, noise-pop and emo recordings created with minimal equipment, including iPhone GarageBand and hands-free microphones.

When: 7 p.m.
Where: The Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa
Tickets: $32
Info: Eventbrite

The Don Soledad Trio: Art & Passion

Guitarist Don Soledad joins flamenco dancer Laura Pirela and vibraphonist/percussionist Justin Steger for an evening celebrating the traditions of authentic Andalusian flamenco.

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Fogartyville, 525 Kumquat Ct., Sarasota
Tickets: $15-$30
Info: Fogartyville

Dr. Bacon

The genre-defying band brings its signature blend of funk, soul, rock, bluegrass, jazz and hip-hop to Grand Central Brewhouse. The group describes its sound as "Appalachian Funk-Rock."

When: 9 p.m.
Where: Grand Central Brewhouse, 2340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
Tickets: Free
Info: Facebook Event

Open House Conspiracy 15th Anniversary

Founded in Tallahassee in 2011, Open House Conspiracy has evolved into one of Florida's best-known dance music collectives, presenting deep house, disco, techno and international DJs in DIY venues across the state.

When: 9 p.m.
Where: Suite E Studios, 615 27th St. S., Suite E, St. Petersburg
Tickets: $25
Info: Eventbrite

Sunday

Pete Carney & Scotty Wright Perform West Side Story

Presented by the Tampa Jazz Club, saxophonist Pete Carney and pianist Scotty Wright perform selections from Leonard Bernstein's classic musical. Carney serves as Director of Jazz Studies at State College of Florida.

When: 3 p.m.
Where: Mainstage Theatre, HCC Ybor, 1411 E. 11th Ave., Tampa
Tickets: $10-$30
Info: Tampa Jazz Club
Tags
Arts / Culture EventsMusicJazz
Warren Buchholz
I love sharing the joy of music with others, whether it's jazz, film soundtracks, or that one wonderfully weird fusion album you can't stop thinking about. Being part of such a creative community is a privilege, and I use my skills in video production, photography, design, and storytelling to help amplify the voices of artists and connect audiences with great music.
See stories by Warren Buchholz
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now