6 Tampa Bay-area concerts this weekend: Jazz, electronic dance, 'Appalachian Funk-Rock' and more
From jazz and flamenco to underground indie music and electronic dance culture, this week's live music picks showcase the diversity of Tampa Bay's arts scene.
Thursday
Allison Nash & Alejandro Arenas: Duet Our Way
St. Petersburg-based bass-and-voice duo Allison Nash and Alejandro Arenas bring their soulful sound and spirit of spontaneity to freeFall Theatre. Arenas is also known for his work with the acclaimed local ensemble La Lucha.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
Tickets: $20-$35
Info: freeFall Theatre
Saturday
Weatherday
Known professionally as Sputnik, the Swedish musician behind Weatherday has built a cult following through lo-fi, noise-pop and emo recordings created with minimal equipment, including iPhone GarageBand and hands-free microphones.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: The Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa
Tickets: $32
Info: Eventbrite
The Don Soledad Trio: Art & Passion
Guitarist Don Soledad joins flamenco dancer Laura Pirela and vibraphonist/percussionist Justin Steger for an evening celebrating the traditions of authentic Andalusian flamenco.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Fogartyville, 525 Kumquat Ct., Sarasota
Tickets: $15-$30
Info: Fogartyville
Dr. Bacon
The genre-defying band brings its signature blend of funk, soul, rock, bluegrass, jazz and hip-hop to Grand Central Brewhouse. The group describes its sound as "Appalachian Funk-Rock."
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Grand Central Brewhouse, 2340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
Tickets: Free
Info: Facebook Event
Open House Conspiracy 15th Anniversary
Founded in Tallahassee in 2011, Open House Conspiracy has evolved into one of Florida's best-known dance music collectives, presenting deep house, disco, techno and international DJs in DIY venues across the state.
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Suite E Studios, 615 27th St. S., Suite E, St. Petersburg
Tickets: $25
Info: Eventbrite
Sunday
Pete Carney & Scotty Wright Perform West Side Story
Presented by the Tampa Jazz Club, saxophonist Pete Carney and pianist Scotty Wright perform selections from Leonard Bernstein's classic musical. Carney serves as Director of Jazz Studies at State College of Florida.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Mainstage Theatre, HCC Ybor, 1411 E. 11th Ave., Tampa
Tickets: $10-$30
Info: Tampa Jazz Club