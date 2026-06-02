Cara Anthony - KFF Health News
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The Family and Medical Leave Act gives eligible employees up to 12 weeks of job-protected leave for caregiving. But the federal policy has noteworthy limitations.
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After Larry Black Jr. was shot in the head, he was prepped for organ donation until his neurosurgeon raced to the operating room to stop it, saying he had a chance at life. Today, Black is sharing his story.
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A kindergartner's insurer granted approval for her to see a specialist nearby, yet her parents were confused when they still owed more than $13,000. Then her uncle, a former state senator, reached out to a colleague.
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A swim team combats the public health threat of drowning — especially among Black children and adults — by promoting water safety not just for its athletes but also their parents.
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Just outside St. Louis, a cemetery for children sits on a hill. The gravediggers are witnesses to the nation's gun violence epidemic. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on Jan. 27, 2023.)
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Just outside St. Louis, a cemetery for children sits on a hill. A wooden, weather-worn sign welcomes mourners to "Baby Land." The gravediggers who made the special spot work quietly in the shadows.
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Determined to improve the way doctors connect with their patients, a new wave of innovators are using technology to match people of color with culturally competent professionals.
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The sponsor of 4-H clubs nationally is tapping its respected roots in rural communities to promote COVID-19 vaccines. But it won't be easy, locals say. Start with trusted local voices — and listen.
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The bill, introduced by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas, could save some parents from unexpected (and sometimes massive) medical bills.
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An insurance regulation known as "the birthday rule" is tripping up couples who are putting their newborn children on the wrong policy and risk losing thousands of dollars.