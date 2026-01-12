Jacksonville officer cleared of excessive force in punch of driver seen in viral video

A police officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was reprimanded for failing to report that he punched a driver in the face during a traffic stop, but he was cleared of using unnecessary force.

Will McNeil Jr. was punched and dragged from his car in February in an episode that attracted national attention. McNeil posted a video of the arrest on social media that received millions of hits and thousands of comments, most suggesting he was mistreated.

The State Attorney’s Office in Duval County ruled earlier that Officer Donald Bowers acted lawfully and that no criminal charges would be filed against him. The sheriff’s office then completed an internal affairs investigation to determine whether agency rules were violated.

That results of the investigation, released Friday, state that Bowers was exonerated for his use of force. But he was reprimanded because he did not mention in his report that he struck McNeal.

Bowers was stripped of his law enforcement duties during the internal investigation, but they have since been restored.

McNeil was pulled over just after 4:15 p.m. Feb. 19 because his vehicle “did not have its headlights or tail lights illuminated in inclement weather.” The booking report said the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

McNeil is shown wearing a seat belt on a video, apparently recorded from a device mounted on his dashboard.

In the video, he tells the officer it’s not raining. The officer responds “it doesn’t matter” and that the driver is still required to have headlights turned on.

McNeil asks the officer to show him that law, which the officer says he will do “when you step out of the car,” the report said. McNeil asks for a supervisor, and a voice is heard saying, “All right, go for it” as his window is smashed out.

In the video, McNeil is told to “exit the vehicle now,” then appears to get punched by an officer. Another officer demands McNeil get out, followed by another punch to his face.

The arrest report says McNeil reached for the floorboard of the vehicle, “where a large knife was sitting,” before he was pulled from the car.

In the video, McNeil holds up both hands and waits for the door to be opened. He is pulled out, grabbed by his head and shoved down, and an officer punches McNeil in the face again.

McNeil hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump. During a news conference, McNeil explained his behavior during the traffic stop.

“I just really wanted to know why I was getting pulled over and why I needed to step out the car,” he said. “And, I know I didn’t do nothing wrong.”

Crump said McNeil had a right to ask questions.

In ruling the officer’s actions lawful, State Attorney Melissa Nelson said McNeil created a dangerous situation by refusing to follow officers’ instructions.

“It is important we take this opportunity to emphasize public safety during traffic stops,” Nelson wrote Aug. 13. “The narrative surrounding this incident has stirred up misinformation and, frankly, dangerous advice on how to conduct oneself during a stop.

“The criminal justice system provides many avenues for citizens to challenge the actions of police officers; however, physical resistance is not one of them.”

