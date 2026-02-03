Ybor City residents question safety, law enforcement action during a public safety town hall

A town hall at Ybor City's Centro Asturiano de Tampa Monday night drew people looking for answers about public safety.

The meeting comes almost three months after a drunk driver fleeing Florida Highway Patrol crashed into the patio of a nightclub on 7th Avenue, killing four and injuring 13.

The driver, 22-year-old, Silas Sampson, is being held in jail without bond and faces 45 charges.

While Tampa officials opened the discussion to general public safety concerns across Ybor City, a majority of speakers focused on November's fatal crash.

Around 40 people heard panelists including city council member Naya Young; Adam Purcell, Tampa's transportation services director; Major Les Richardson from the Tampa Police Department; Susan Wenrick, director of neighborhood enhancement; and Cedric McCray, Community Redevelopment Agency director.

The officials talked about safety measures they're planning to implement along 7th Avenue. That includes lowering speed limits, installing bollards — or protective columns — at busy intersections, re-bricking the road in order to slow down drivers and installing on-street parking to narrow roadways.

While some welcomed the solutions, many said they wanted to hold law enforcement accountable.

The Florida Highway Patrol was pursuing Sampson for reckless driving until just a few blocks before he crashed.

Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF Flowers along the fencing outside Bradley's on 7th to memorialize the victims of the deadly Ybor City crash in November of 2025.

According to court records, a trooper identified as A. Carrasco attempted a precision immobilization technique (PIT) — a move in which law enforcement attempts to stop a fleeing vehicle by striking its rear end — less than half a mile away from the crash site. Shortly after, the trooper ended the pursuit.

Sampson was traveling at about 77 mph when he first hit pedestrians before crashing into the patio area outside the popular Ybor City LGBTQ+ nightclub, Bradley's on 7th. After a toxicology test, Sampson was found to be under the influence and had marijuana in his system.

The incident prompted questions about FHP's use of high-speed chases.

Candra Granville-Mack, a cousin of one of the victims, Sherman Jones, said she didn't think the pursuit was necessary.

"There was no reason to keep it going; they had eyes on him. They could have stopped and we wouldn't be standing here right now," said Granville-Mack.

Court records say a Tampa air unit, or helicopter, initially identified Sampson's car driving in a reckless and erratic manner.

At the forum, Richardson emphasized that Tampa Police were not involved in the chase.

"There are several factors that go into before we are permitted to engage in a pursuit. Those factors not only include what the charge is or the ability to identify the suspect at a later time, it also is involved with our air service being available to help," said Richardson.

In addition, Richardson said, Tampa police officers must get permission from their shift commander in order to continue a pursuit. The TPD restricts pursuits to only cases involving forcible felonies or serious crimes.

The FHP relaxed their policies on chases about two years ago. And, as an analysis from the newspaper TC Palm found, FHP chase deaths tripled in the months following the change.

"If community control had been in place, maybe these unsafe PIT maneuvers and unsafe high speed chases wouldn't have happened," said Laura Rodriguez, a member of the Tampa Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (TAARPR).

Tampa officials said they couldn't comment on the ongoing investigation involving FHP.

According to FHP's policy, the agency is supposed to release an After Action Report 30 days after any incidents involving troopers.

WUSF requested a copy of the report on Dec. 8, but have yet to receive a response.