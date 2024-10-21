Florida gas supplies stabilize, according to AAA

Florida gasoline supplies have stabilized and pump prices are holding steady. The state average price on Sunday was $3.09 per gallon. That's one cent less than a week ago, 5 cents less than last month, and 16 cents less than this time last year.

"Conditions are much improved compared to this time last week, when retailers struggled to keep their gas pumps stocked, due to the spike in demand from Hurricane Milton," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Just one week later, gasoline supplies are much more stable around the state and Floridians do not have to look far to find fuel."

Crude oil and gasoline futures prices dropped late last week. The U.S. price for a barrel of crude was $69.22 on Friday — down more than $6 (8%) from the week before, and the lowest daily settlement since late September. This should help keep a ceiling on prices at the pump in the near future.

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.26), Naples ($3.20), Gainesville ($3.18)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.85), Panama City ($2.88), Pensacola ($2.88)

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.177 $3.183 $3.201 $3.222 $3.558 Florida $3.090 $3.091 $3.099 $3.143 $3.253 Georgia $2.933 $2.914 $2.708 $2.952 $3.025 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

