Trump administration halts paper checks for federal benefits

If you get a check from the federal government, don't expect it by mail after Tuesday.

The Trump administration is halting the use of paper checks after Sept. 30 for most federal payments. These include benefits for Social Security, Social Security Disability Insurance, veterans' benefits and tax refunds.

President Trump used an executive order in March charging the U.S. Department of Treasury to "modernize" payments "to and from America's bank account," calling paper checks inefficient, costly and responsible for fraud.

“Reducing paper checks has been a longstanding bipartisan goal that our administration is finally putting into action. Thanks to President Trump, this will help reduce fraud and theft. It will also remove delays that prevent hardworking Americans from receiving their vital payments,” according to Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent in an August memo.

Aurea Aponte, 69, lives in affordable senior housing in Tampa on a fixed income. She already receives her Social Security and disability payments via direct deposit. While it's useful, she said electronic payments are not a cure-all for fraud.

Over the summer, she said her bank account was hacked, and she lost a month's worth of income.

"They hacked my account...they took out the money," she said. "They had to go and close my account totally, and that was a nightmare."

For nearly a month, Aponte lived without a bank account. She said this caused delays in receiving her federal benefits and paying important bills. She credits the efforts of Bank On Suncoast with getting her back on track.

The regional coalition, which is part of the national Bank On initiative, is working to improve access to bank accounts for marginalized communities across the greater Tampa Bay region.

The group, which is overseen by United Way Suncoast, regularly hosts community outreach events with bank representatives to help people open safe and affordable bank accounts on site.

"I am very grateful to United Way. That is unbelievable what they did. I mean ... we are poor people, we live at fixed income, and I've never seen a [bank] teller come to us," Aponte said.

Courtesy of United Way Suncoast, BankOn Suncoast Nearly 100 financial institution representatives, local government officials and community partners attended a BankOn Suncoast Summit on May 20, 2025, in Bradenton. The event is part of the coalition's effort to improve financial education and banking options for marginalized groups across the greater Tampa Bay region.

Mark Smith, United Way Suncoast's financial security manager and staff lead for Bank On Suncoast, said the move away from paper checks for federal benefits could catch some people off guard.

For vulnerable individuals, like a senior on a fixed income without direct deposit, a missed check might mean falling behind on bills.

"They are ... one paycheck away. They can't afford to miss a check, whether it be a paycheck or maybe a federal benefit, as it relates to this executive order — and that's what supports the need for Bank On Suncoast," he said.

He said there are many reasons people go without a bank account — or are 'underbanked' — including cultural, educational and financial barriers.

"Some could be cultural reasons. Some may have a mistrust of banks ... maybe someone who may have been incarcerated and [are] now returning citizens," he said.

It's Bank On Suncoast's mission to lessen these barriers. Smith said the need is especially acute now that people must be enrolled in direct deposit to receive their federal benefits.

Resources to set up a bank account

If you are still receiving a paper check for federal benefits, the U.S. Department of the Treasury advises that you:



Call the federal agency that pays your benefits and follow their instructions for enrolling in direct deposit. A list is available here.

Enroll online at GoDirect.gov.

Call the Electronic Payment Solution Center at 800-967-6857

If you're looking for in-person banking help in the greater Tampa Bay region, Bank On Suncoast is hosting these upcoming events:



Sept. 24, 2025

UWS Neighborhood Resource Center - Sulphur Springs with financial partners: BMO, Floridacentral Credit Union, and Regions



Sept. 30, 2025

Daystar Life with financial partners: BMO, PNC, Floridacentral Credit Union, and TD Bank



Oct.1, 2025

Centerstone with financial partners: Floridacentral Credit Union, Regions, TD Bank



Oct. 8, 2025

UWS Neighborhood Resource Center – North Greenwood with financial partners BMO, Floridacentral Credit Union, and Regions



