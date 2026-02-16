© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Whataburger opens in Tampa Bay with more locations to come

WUSF | By Meleah Lyden
Published February 16, 2026 at 12:34 PM EST
Older man eats burger with an expressive woman sitting beside him with her mouth open. Another guy in the background on his phone.
Whataburger
/
Courtesy
Whataburger's Largo location is the first of eight planned in the Tampa Bay area by the end of 2027.

The Largo restaurant is the first of eight planned locations across the Tampa Bay region by the end of 2027, according to a release.

Whataburger has made its debut in the Tampa Bay area — with more juicy goodness cooking up for the future.

The burger chain is now open in Largo at 10150 Ulmerton Road. It's open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can get food through dine-in, drive-thru, online ordering or the Whataburger app.

The Largo restaurant is the first of eight planned locations across the Tampa Bay area by the end of 2027, according to a release. The next two locations opening this spring:

  • W. Brandon Boulevard and N. Hilltop Road, Brandon
  • State Road 54 and Sierra Center Boulevard, Lutz
Whataburger staff member holds tray with line of people and tables behind
1 of 9  — 2026_Whataburger_Largo_GrandOpeningEvent-151.jpg
Courtesy / Whataburger
Tray of fries and burgers on table.
2 of 9  — 2026_Whataburger_Largo_GrandOpeningEvent-147.jpg
Courtesy / Whataburger
People sitting down eating Whataburger
3 of 9  — 2026_Whataburger_Largo_GrandOpeningEvent-140.jpg
Courtesy / Whataburger
Crowd of people stand outside Whataburger location.
4 of 9  — 2026_Whataburger_Largo_GrandOpeningEvent-45.jpg
Courtesy / Whataburger
Two people hold boxes of Whataburger merch
5 of 9  — 2026_Whataburger_Largo_GrandOpeningEvent-108.jpg
Courtesy / Whataburger
Outside of Whataburger building
6 of 9  — 2026_Whataburger_Largo_GrandOpeningEvent-12.jpg
Courtesy / Whataburger
Military saluting outside Whataburger opening event
7 of 9  — 2026_Whataburger_Largo_GrandOpeningEvent-63.jpg
Courtesy / Whataburger
Largo Florida sign inside Whataburger
8 of 9  — 2026_Whataburger_Largo_GrandOpeningEvent-153.jpg
Courtesy / Whataburger
Food packaged on tray
9 of 9  — 2026_Whataburger_Largo_GrandOpeningEvent-50.jpg
Courtesy / Whataburger

Whataburger CEO Debbie Stroud said they're excited to call Largo their newest hometown and that they're bringing "plenty of orange and white pride, care and love."

“When we brought the Whataburger Food Truck to Tampa in 2024, the Florida heat showed up, but the energy showed up even bigger. We met people with long-held Whataburger memories and first-time fans who couldn’t wait for more," Stroud said, adding they promised to come back.

The location opened on Feb. 12. The first guests in line got "Whatamerch" swag bags filled with exclusive company items.

If you missed out on that, the opening celebration is continuing through March 12 with a 30-day promotion. The location is offering a free Kids Meal with the purchase of any Whatameal.

According to a release, the company has a long history in the Sunshine State with 48 locations statewide. The fast food chain is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with over 1,100 restaurants across 17 states. Whataburger offers a made-to-order, customizable menu of burgers and other favorites.

Tags
Economy / Business RestaurantsLargoTampa Bay
Meleah Lyden
I was always that kid who asked the question, "Why?"
See stories by Meleah Lyden
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now