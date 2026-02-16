Whataburger opens in Tampa Bay with more locations to come

Whataburger has made its debut in the Tampa Bay area — with more juicy goodness cooking up for the future.

The burger chain is now open in Largo at 10150 Ulmerton Road. It's open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can get food through dine-in, drive-thru, online ordering or the Whataburger app.

The Largo restaurant is the first of eight planned locations across the Tampa Bay area by the end of 2027, according to a release. The next two locations opening this spring:



W. Brandon Boulevard and N. Hilltop Road, Brandon

State Road 54 and Sierra Center Boulevard, Lutz

1 of 9 — 2026_Whataburger_Largo_GrandOpeningEvent-151.jpg Courtesy / Whataburger 2 of 9 — 2026_Whataburger_Largo_GrandOpeningEvent-147.jpg Courtesy / Whataburger 3 of 9 — 2026_Whataburger_Largo_GrandOpeningEvent-140.jpg Courtesy / Whataburger 4 of 9 — 2026_Whataburger_Largo_GrandOpeningEvent-45.jpg Courtesy / Whataburger 5 of 9 — 2026_Whataburger_Largo_GrandOpeningEvent-108.jpg Courtesy / Whataburger 6 of 9 — 2026_Whataburger_Largo_GrandOpeningEvent-12.jpg Courtesy / Whataburger 7 of 9 — 2026_Whataburger_Largo_GrandOpeningEvent-63.jpg Courtesy / Whataburger 8 of 9 — 2026_Whataburger_Largo_GrandOpeningEvent-153.jpg Courtesy / Whataburger 9 of 9 — 2026_Whataburger_Largo_GrandOpeningEvent-50.jpg Courtesy / Whataburger

Whataburger CEO Debbie Stroud said they're excited to call Largo their newest hometown and that they're bringing "plenty of orange and white pride, care and love."

“When we brought the Whataburger Food Truck to Tampa in 2024, the Florida heat showed up, but the energy showed up even bigger. We met people with long-held Whataburger memories and first-time fans who couldn’t wait for more," Stroud said, adding they promised to come back.

The location opened on Feb. 12. The first guests in line got "Whatamerch" swag bags filled with exclusive company items.

If you missed out on that, the opening celebration is continuing through March 12 with a 30-day promotion. The location is offering a free Kids Meal with the purchase of any Whatameal.

According to a release, the company has a long history in the Sunshine State with 48 locations statewide. The fast food chain is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with over 1,100 restaurants across 17 states. Whataburger offers a made-to-order, customizable menu of burgers and other favorites.